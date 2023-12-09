NHL Fantasy Hockey adds and drop watchlist: Analyzing roster trends of 9th December, 2023

Managing an NHL fantasy hockey team is a cutthroat business based on recent form. Outside of Connor McDavid, just about every player is replaceable, making the waiver wire a manager's best friend.

Although we provide you with an in-depth analysis of waiver wire pickups, here we look at the latest transaction trends and document movements to provide some context on why the market is busy.

Since managers can make NHL fantasy transactions anytime, here's a recap of the latest adds and drops this morning.

Top 5 NHL Fantasy Hockey Additions Today

Alex Lyon: 2300+ adds (48% rostered)

The Detroit Red Wings confirmed that Alex Lyon would get the start on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. So far in 2023-24, he's 4-1-0 with a 1.61 goals-against average (GAA) and a .947 save percentage (SV%), almost perfect numbers for an NHL fantasy spot starter.

Quinton Byfield: 1800+ adds (47% rostered)

Quinton Byfield of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings

As a former high first-round pick, Quinton Byfield appears to have finally found his game at the NHL level, which includes four goals in the last three games. Considering the Los Angeles Kings are undefeated on the road, he's a solid fantasy addition on the team's current East Coast trip.

Martin Jones: 1300+ adds (14% rostered)

Unfortunately, the Toronto Maple Leafs have encountered some goaltender injury problems, leading to Martin Jones' return to the NHL. Although he won't start every game, he's a reliable backup who can fill the gaps.

Devon Levi: 1200+ adds (38% rostered)

Interestingly, Devon Levi's name is popping up in NHL fantasy circles since he just stonewalled the powerhouse Boston Bruins earlier in the week. Despite the Buffalo Sabres' recent struggles, Levi could spearhead a change for the team before it's too late if he gets on a roll.

Mikael Granlund: 800+ adds (17% rostered)

If anyone is looking for production from a widely available forward, put in an NHL fantasy claim for Mikael Granlund, who quietly has points in six of the past seven games for a San Jose Sharks team that continues to collect upset wins.

Top 5 NHL Fantasy Hockey Drops Today

Joel Hofer: 1900+ drops (14% rostered)

After earning a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night, Joel Hofer wasted his most recent start for the St. Louis Blues. Even though he's their main guy, when he gets a chance to play, he's only worth picking up based on matchup numbers.

Booner Jenner: 1000+ drops (72% rostered)

Boone Jenner, Captain of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets

Sadly, the captain of the Blue Jackets, Boone Jenner, is set to miss significant time after suffering a broken jaw on Friday. As Columbus' top forward and a player on pace for at least 20 goals, he may be worth stashing if the team provides injury updates that don't include the words "season-ending."

Joseph Woll: 900+ drops (70% rostered)

As mentioned, the Maple Leafs lost Joseph Woll, leading to Jones' call-up. Despite being in the Calder Trophy conversation as Rookie of the Year, people are parting with Woll since the injury may derail the remainder of his NHL fantasy campaign.

Marc-Andre Fleury: 800+ drops (55% rostered)

Ultimately, the future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury appears on the list since he suited up against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Even though he took the loss, he's not the main guy with the Minnesota Wild, which explains why he'll be a frequent visitor to this list based on starts.

Bryan Rust: 640+ drops (63% rostered)

In yesterday's post, Bryan Rust appeared on this list and remains in the top five again as the Pittsburgh Penguins announced he's still being evaluated for an upper-body injury.