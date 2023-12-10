NHL Fantasy Hockey adds and drops watchlist: Analyzing roster trends of 10th December 2023

Managing an NHL fantasy hockey team is a cutthroat business based on recent form. Outside of Connor McDavid, just about every player is replaceable, making the waiver wire a manager's best friend.

Although we provide an in-depth analysis of waiver wire pickups, here is a look at the latest transaction trends and document movements to provide some context on why the market is busy.

Since managers can make NHL fantasy transactions anytime, here's a recap of the latest adds and drops this morning.

Top 5 NHL Fantasy Hockey Additions Today

Mikael Granlund: 6800+ adds (28% rostered)

Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks

NHL fantasy managers are always looking for contributing players, especially hoping to cash on a solid performance on a Sunday night to win a matchup. Mikael Granlund has 13 points in his past ten games with 27 shots and a plus-four rating.

Anthony Stolarz: 5900+ adds (12% rostered)

Anthony Stolarz is the starter for the Florida Panthers on Sunday against a weaker Columbus Blue Jackets team. Thus far, he's 3-2-1 with a 2.34 goals-against average and .917 save percentage and should pick up an additional win this afternoon.

Tomas Hertl: 3600+ adds (47% rostered)

Surprisingly, another San Jose Sharks player is trending, as Tomas Hertl is getting scooped up by managers, hoping he can continue to add to his 12 points in the past ten games. Additionally, he's got 27 shots but is a minus-one during this stretch.

Anton Soderblom: 3300+ adds (8% rostered)

Even though the Chicago Blackhawks played on Saturday, Petr Mrazek will not play back-to-back, giving the crease to Anton Soderblom against the Washington Capitals. Although Soderblom is an intriguing option, he's just 2-8-1 this season with a 3.62 GAA and .884 SV%

Ivan Barbashev: 2700+ adds (38% rostered)

Surprisingly, Ivan Barbashev makes the list despite tallying just six points in the past ten games with 16 shots. Furthermore, he's only got seven points in 19 games against the Sharks in his career, which makes his bump in additions a curious case.

Top 5 NHL Fantasy Hockey Drops Today

Alex Lyon: 2800+ drops (48% rostered)

As a spot starter on Saturday, Alex Lyon disappointed NHL fantasy owners who took a chance on him by giving up four goals to the Ottawa Senators and walking away with a .840 SV%.

Jake Neighbours: 1900+ drops (19% rostered)

Although Jake Neighbours just played a season-high 21:34 on Saturday, he's got only one point in his last five games and seven in the past ten.

Ivan Prosvetov: 1800+ drops (6% rostered)

Ivan Prosvetov, Colorado Avalanche

After getting the start on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, Ivan Prosvetov lost the contest 4-3, bringing his season totals to 2-2-1. Considering that Alexandar Georgiev is the starter, Prosvetov becomes a spot-starter option strictly based on the matchup.

Boone Jenner: 1500+ drops (66% rostered)

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced that their captain, Boone Jenner, would be out with a broken jaw for six weeks. Although he'd be worth stashing if there's room in your NHL fantasy lineup, most managers are cutting him.

Pavel Zacha: 1300+ drops (61% rostered)

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston Bruins lost their top center early in their contest against the Arizona Coyotes. Even though the team has not announced how long he'll be out, it doesn't appear to be a short-term injury, so managers are dumping him.