NHL Fantasy Hockey adds and drops watchlist: Analyzing roster trends of 12th December 2023

Besides a superstar like Connor McDavid, every player in NHL fantasy hockey is replaceable, making the waiver wire a manager's best friend.

Although we provide an in-depth analysis of free agent pickups every week, here is a look at today's latest transaction trends with some context on why the market is busy.

Top 5 NHL Fantasy Hockey Additions Today

Mikael Granlund: 2500+ adds (41% rostered)

Just a few days ago, Mikael Granlund (San Jose Sharks) was rostered in less than 30% of fantasy hockey leagues, and now, a few days later, his number is up past 40%. Statistically, he's got 11 points in his last five games, so grab him while the hot streak continues.

Black Coleman: 2000+ adds (29% rostered)

Blake Coleman of the NHL's Calgary Flames

On Monday afternoon, before the Calgary Flames game, Blake Coleman was one of the top adds, and he didn't disappoint those who acquired him with a couple of points and five shots. Considering Calgary has a busy week, he'd be a good depth addition to an NHL fantasy lineup.

Vladimir Tarasenko: 2000+ adds (57% rostered)

Ultimately, Vladimir Tarasenko (Ottawa Senators) was another player who saw a lot of additions on Monday. Despite a recent stretch without any points, he's netted six in the last five, including three goals. Additionally, the Senators play four games this week, making Tarasenko an attractive option.

Sam Lafferty: 1900+ adds (13% rostered)

Although Sam Lafferty (Vancouver Canucks) has gone stretches without collecting any points, he's a player who isn't shy to play the body and get some pucks on the net. Despite only having 15 points, he's a plus-15, a statistic that can help win or lose an NHL fantasy matchup.

Laurent Brossoit: 1500+ adds (5% rostered)

Surprisingly, the Winnipeg Jets are giving Connor Hellebuyck a night off, giving Laurent Brossoit the start on Tuesday night against the Sharks. So far, in 2023-24, he's played six games with a 3-2-1 record, a 2.65 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage (SV%)

Top 5 NHL Fantasy Hockey Drops Today

David Perron: 2100+ drops (41% rostered)

David Perron of the NHL's Detroit Red Wings

As one of the most trending names on social media, David Perron (Detroit Red Wings) will serve a six-game suspension for an incident on Saturday night. Overall, he's netted 13 points in 26 games with a minus-two rating.

Karel Vejmelka: 1100+ drops (25% rostered)

Heading into the weekend, the Arizona Coyotes were one of the hottest teams in the league but are now on a three-game losing streak, including Karel Vejmelka's loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Unfortunately, he rewarded NHL fantasy members who acquired him yesterday with a 4.02 GAA and .892 SV% in a 5-2 loss.

Mason Marchment: 1100+ drops (25% rostered)

Interestingly, Mason Marchment (Dallas Stars) finds his name on the list today, with 1,300+ transactions, 200 additions, and 1,100 drops. Statistically, he's netted just eight points in the previous ten games with 24 shots and a minus-one rating.

Bryan Rust: 1000+ drops (59% rostered)

Last week, Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh Penguins) was on the list several times because he was sidelined with an injury. Now, the team has announced he's week to week with an upper-body injury, so it won't be surprising to see his name here every day for the next stretch of hockey.

Simon Nemec: 2900+ drops (26% rostered)

Simon Nemec (New Jersey Devils) has only skated in five games this season, earning three points and a minus-four rating. Additionally, the rookie has only seven shots, so NHL fantasy managers who acquired him hoping for good offensive contributions may have been disappointed out of the gate.