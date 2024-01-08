NHL Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023-24: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 14

The NHL has a unique schedule in January, loading up games on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. There are 50 games this week, meaning we can expect 100 goalie matchups in the next seven days.

Furthermore, this will be an exciting time for hockey fans, with several big matchups and teams continuing to battle for playoff spots or vying for the top spot in the NHL.

Although there will be plenty of discussions regarding goalies in the coming days, here are eight names to remember when setting your NHL fantasy lineups this week.

Best goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 14

#1. Linus Ullmark & Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Since returning from the Christmas break, the Boston Bruins have lost only one game, going 5-1-0 with only 16 goals against, with six coming in just one game.

Despite limping into the holidays on their first four-game losing streak in two seasons, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have bounced back and continue to keep the Bruins at the top of the Atlantic Division.

Heading into week 14 of the NHL season, Boston is on the road for four games, starting with a contest against the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes on back-to-back nights. After a day off, they will be in Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights before wrapping up their week in St. Louis to face the Blues.

Ullmark and Swayman have given up just 101 goals, the fourth fewest in the NHL.

#2. Thatcher Demko & Casey DeSmith (Vancouver Canucks)

Although the Vancouver Canucks begin their week with a back-to-back in New York, facing the Rangers on Monday and the Islanders on Tuesday, they finish the week against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres.

The Rangers and Islanders are playoff teams, with the Penguins and Sabres still figuring things out outside of the Eastern Conference wild-card race. Meanwhile, Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith have combined for the fifth fewest goals against and have some favorable matchups coming up.

As the Canucks continue to battle with several teams for the top spot in the league, going 4-0 or even 3-1 on this road trip will keep them at or near the top after going 6-2-2 in their past ten games.

Worst goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 14

#1. Petr Mrazek & Arvid Soderblom (Chicago Blackhawks)

The Chicago Blackhawks play three games in Week 14, but those three games are against some of the best teams in the NHL, making the duo of Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom two netminders to avoid in fantasy hockey.

Furthermore, the team is going to miss Connor Bedard for a while, meaning wins will be harder to come by against the league-leading Winnipeg Jets, the Edmonton Oilers, who are on a seven-game winning streak, and the Dallas Stars, the eighth-best team.

Collectively, the pair have combined for a 12-26-2 record, with a 3.56 GAA and .892 SV% for the 31st-ranked Blackhawks.

#2. Jordan Binnington & Joel Hofer (St. Louis Blues)

The Blues are tied with the Oilers for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but this week's schedule features contests against three of the top six teams in the NHL. Realistically, Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer can handle the workload, but both will be in some challenging situations.

First, on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers come to town and are riding a seven-game win streak, rising through the ranks of the Atlantic Division. Then, on Thursday, the Rangers visit, and they are the best team in the league based on percentage points. After those two games in three days, they host the Bruins, just two points away from the top spot in the standings.

Statistically, both goalies have combined for a 20-17-1 record with a 2.96 GAA and .907 SV%. Despite being 7-3-0 in their last ten games, the Blues are about to begin a tough stretch against worthy opponents.

NHL Goalie League Leaders

(statistics as of Jan. 8, 2024)

Games played - Alexandar Georgiev: 33

Wins - Alexandar Georgiev: 21

Losses - John Gibson & Mackenzie Blackwood: 16

Saves - Ilya Sorokin: 852

Shots Against - Ilya Sorokin: 937

Goals Against Average (min 10 games) - Adin Hill: 1.93

Save Percentage (min 10 games) - Adin Hill: .933%

Shutouts - Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram: 4

Minutes Played - Alexandar Georgiev: 1914:15