Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 10

Drafting, scouting, ranking, and selecting which goalies to play in NHL fantasy can keep even the most knowledgeable manager awake at night. Considering the NHL has already completed over 30% of the 2023-24 regular season, most goalie situations are solidified across the league.

However, since goaltending is one of the most intense positions in professional sports, it means bad games and injuries will happen. Also, losing streaks and historical matchup data significantly affect how NHL fantasy managers must react to goalie news every day.

Now, as managers across the globe wake up to a new NHL fantasy week, here's a peek at goalies you should play and a handful that you should avoid.

Best NHL fantasy hockey goalie options for Week 10

#1. Connor Ingram - Arizona Coyotes

Despite losing to the Boston Bruins this past Saturday afternoon, Connor Ingram and the Arizona Coyotes remain a surprise team in the Western Conference. Statistically, Ingram is 6-4-0 in his last ten starts with a 2.20 goals-against average (GAA) and a .925 save percentage (SV%).

Connor Ingram, Arizona Coyotes

Interestingly, the Coyotes have a favorable schedule this week with matchups against teams with losing records: the Buffalo Sabres (Monday and Saturday), the Pittsburgh Penguins (Tuesday), and the San Jose Sharks (Friday).

Even though the four games are in back-to-back situations, Ingram will start at least two games and has a chance to win an NHL fantasy matchup with stellar play in those contests.

#2. Alexandar Georgiev - Colorado Avalanche

Considering the Colorado Avalanche are tied with the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the Central Division, this will be a critical week for the team and their star netminder, Alexandar Georgiev.

As one of ten teams with four games in the next seven days, the two division rivals meet for a Saturday night clash that may break the current tie atop the standings (for now).

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche Calgary Flames v Seattle Kraken

However, before that, the Avalanche will face the Calgary Flames (11-13-3) and Sabres (11-14-3), giving Georgiev a chance to pad his statistics before the showdown with the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck on the weekend.

After that, Colorado closes out the week against the Sharks (8-17-3), a contest Ivan Prosvetov will likely start. But, with such a busy week and Georgiev's status as a number one, he could play three games in five days and be an NHL fantasy gem.

#3. Logan Thompson - Vegas Golden Knights

Last year, Logan Thompson was the Vegas Golden Knights' best netminder and their All-Star game selection. However, injuries derailed the remainder of his regular season, and he was a backup while Adin Hill led the team to the Stanley Cup.

As we fast forward to December 2023, Hill is injured, allowing Thompson to retake the starter's role. Although he'd been sharing the crease all season, Thompson is 3-0-1 with a 1.75 GAA and .929 in his last four starts, playing in all but one contest since Hill's injury.

Logan Thompson, Vegas Golden Knights

Even though the Golden Knights only have three games on their upcoming schedule this week, they include contests against the Flames, Sabres, and Ottawa Senators, who all rank 24th or blow in the NHL standings.

Until Hill returns to reclaim his throne, Thompson is a must-add and must-start for NHL fantasy managers since he's now the starter on the best team in the league.

Worst goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 10

#1. Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf - Calgary Flames

Considering the Flames continue to hover around a potential wildcard playoff spot in the Western Conference, their hopes of maintaining their place in line took a turn when Jacob Markstrom went down with a broken finger.

Dan Vladar, Calgary Flames

However, the club called up rookie phenom Dustin Wolf to split the duties with Dan Vladar. Thus far, the duo have combined for a 1-2 record with 11 goals against (3.66 GAA) while producing a .890 SV%.

Unfortunately, things will not get any easier for the young duo, who have an intense week ahead with matchups against the Avalanche and the Golden Knights (back-to-back), followed by games against the Minnesota Wild and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Although both netminders would be attractive options to consider in NHL fantasy, this week might not be the time to invest in them.

#2. Spencer Martin and Jet Greaves - Columbus Blue Jackets

After Columbus Blue Jacket's starter Elvis Merzlikins got put on injured reserve with an illness on Dec. 6, 2023, the team deployed the duo of Spencer Martin and Jet Greaves. So far, in three contests, the pair have combined for a 1-2 record while surrendering 14 goals, which amounts to 4.66 GAA and .891 SV%.

Spencer Martin, Columbus Blue Jackets

Even though those are some brutal NHL fantasy numbers, Martin and Greaves make this week's list because the Blue Jackets only play two games in the next seven days, lining up against two strong Eastern Conference teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils.

Realistically, both netminders should get a start, but considering the Devils are a top-ten offensive team in the NHL and the Maple Leafs historically average over three goals a game against Columbus, it would be wise to avoid both of these goalies for at least this week.