NHL Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 12

Most NHL fantasy matchups ended last Sunday or were extended through the three-day Christmas break, restarting on Wednesday night with 14 games on the schedule. Ultimately, managers had time to reevaluate their lineups for the stretch run of week 11 or got a clean slate for week 12.

Either way, 27 teams will skate in three contests before the New Year, while four teams will play twice, and the Vancouver Canucks will only skate one more time. Considering most of the NHL teams will have an even schedule for the week, the decisions for best and worst options for goalies came down to matchups.

Whether you need advice to grab an early lead or make a comeback in your NHL fantasy matchup, here's a breakdown of your goalie options.

Best NHL fantasy hockey goalie options for Week 12

1) Scott Wedgewood - Dallas Stars

Most hockey fans know that the Dallas Stars are without Jake Oettinger for the foreseeable future, meaning the starting duties belong to Scott Wedgewood. During week 12 of NHL fantasy hockey, the Stars have two more games, featuring a back-to-back against the 31st-ranked Chicago Blackhawks.

Scott Wedgewood, Dallas Stars

There is no guarantee that Wedgewood plays all both games, but they are evenly spaced out, giving him plenty of time to rest. Considering how important these games are for the Stars, who are chasing the top spot in the Central Division, they may want to employ their top netminder to keep him mentally engaged.

2) Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets are surprisingly one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and All-Star netminder Connor Hellebuyck looks like he hasn't missed a beat this season.

As the Jets continue to challenge for the first seed in the Central Division, they have a critical back-to-back series with their divisional rival, Minnesota Wild, to close out 2023.

Given that the Wild have taken a step back this year and won't finish the season with 100 points, they are not an easy win either, but as one of the bottom-ranked teams regarding scoring, with Hellebuyck between the pipes, it won't take much to sweep the home and away series.

Considering that the Jets' netminder is a must-start in every league, this week will be an excellent time to have him in your lineup.

Worst goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 12

1) Thatcher Demko - Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko is only on the list for worse goalie options in week 12 because the Canucks play one game Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Despite posting an impressive 17-7-1 record this year, the Canucks have the easiest schedule coming out of the Christmas break, with only one game left in 2023.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

Ultimately, the duo of Demko and Casey DeSmith would be a must-start during any matchup. Still, for the next week, NHL fantasy managers should be advised not to hang their hopes on the pair.

2) Kaapo Kahkonen and Mackenzie Blackwood - San Jose Sharks

Unfortunately, the NHL's worst team, the San Jose Sharks, is swimming in the deep end of the pond to finish 2023. After losing to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, they play the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche next. Even though the Oilers are not a playoff team, they still employ Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who tend to light up the Sharks anytime they play.

Meanwhile, the Kings are always a formidable opponent, and the Avalanche are one of the top teams in the NHL. Considering that the Sharks have the league's worst goal differential (minus 71), it won't be an easy end to the calendar year. You should avoid starting either Kaapo Kahkonen or Mackenzie Blackwood.

NHL Goalie League Leaders

Games played: Alexandar Georgiev & Juuse Saros - 28

Wins: Alexandar Georgiev & Thatcher Demko - 17

Losses: Mackenzie Blackwood - 14

Saves: Juuse Saros - 722

Shots Against: Juuse Saros - 798

Goals Against Average (min 10 games): Adin Hill - 1.50

Save Percentage (min 10 games): Adin Hill .933%

Shutouts: Tristan Jarry - 4

Minutes Played: Alexandar Georgiev - 1640:47