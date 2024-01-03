NHL Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 13

Although it was a quiet start to the NHL New Year with just the Winter Classic on the schedule Monday, the remainder of the week is jammed pack with games including 13 on Tuesday and Thursday and 12 on Saturday.

Whether you are looking for the best options regarding NHL goalies for your fantasy matchup, or just curious on whose got favorable matchups this week, here's a look at the best netmidner options for week 13 of NHL fantasy hockey.

Best goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 13

1) Connor Hellebuyck & Laurent Brossoit (Winnipeg Jets)

The Winnipeg Jets are one of the surprise teams in the Western Conference, ranking among the best teams in the league. This week, the team has four games on their schedule with two contests against two of the weakest teams in the NHL, Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.

Even though they bookend their week with matchups against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes, they have an easy back-to-back on Thursday and Friday, which make their goaltending duo of Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit must starts this week.

2) Martin Jones (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Unfortunately, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had no luck with their goaltenders this season. Losing Joseph Woll to injury and demoting Ilya Samsonov paved the way for Martin Jones to become the team's starter.

The team has a tough opponent on Tuesday night, facing the Los Angeles Kings. However, they are going to play both the Ducks and Sharks before the end of the week, which, as mentioned, are two favorable matchups.

Realistically, Jones will get the bulk of the starts until Woll returns, but Toronto just called up 6-foot-7 Dennis Hildeby, who will serve as a backup and get the occasional start on back-to-back nights.

3) Igor Shesterkin & Jonathan Quick (New York Rangers)

As the NHL came out of the break and hit the New Year, the New York Rangers are the top team in the league, thanks to the superb play of Jonathan Quick and Igor Shesterkin. Even though there were stretches when many questioned Shesterkin's play, he's rebounded quite well recently.

This week, the Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes, who haven't been as strong as many predicted, and the Chicago Blackhawks, the 31st-ranked team in the NHL. Meanwhile, on Saturday night, they travel to Montreal to play the Canadiens in another mismatch of teams at opposite ends of the standings.

Considering that New York is a high scoring team with lights out goaltenders patrolling the crease, the Blueshirts should sweep through the week with ease and that should lead to fantastic goalie performances.

Worst goalie options for NHL fantasy hockey for Week 13

1) Joey Daccord & Chris Driedger (Seattle Kraken)

On New Year's Day, the Seattle Kraken shutout the reigning Stanley Cup champions at the 2024 Winter Classic. So, why would the Kraken tandem of Joey Daccord and Chris Driedger show up on this list? Surprisingly, Seattle only plays one more time this week, against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

As mentioned in other posts, Daccord is a must-add in NHL fantasy as he continues to lead a resurgent Kraken team back into the playoff picture. Although the team remains without Phillip Grubauer, Seattle can still obtain a wild card spot or play spoiler down the stretch if they come up short. However, for the next week, it would be wise to stash their goalies and wait for a busier week.

2) Joonas Korpisalo & Anton Forsberg (Ottawa Senators)

The Senators have a rough week ahead. Despite a recent coaching change, this team is almost out of the playoff picture at the half way mark. With matchups coming up against the Vancouver Canucks, Kraken, and Edmonton Oilers, it's going to be a tough week for their netminders.

Ultimately, the Canucks are the best team in the Western Conference and employ three skaters in the top ten in scoring. Meanwhile, the Kraken are on a roll, especially after destroying the Golden Knights in an outdoor game. Meanwhile, the Oilers are in a groove and just tallied a bunch of goals on a trip through California.

Realistically, anyone employing Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg understands the risks associated with each netminder. They have probably suffered through the season watching their numbers explode off the charts. However, with a tough schedule this week, both should find a seat on the bench unless a NHL fantasy manager is desperate for statistics.

3) Petr Mzarek & Arvid Soderblom (Chicago Blackhawks)

Unfortunately, the Blackhawks were just pummelled by the Dallas Stars, surrendering a season-high eight goals on New Year's Eve. Well, it's not going to get any easier for Connor Bedard and co. They embark on a trip to the East Coast with stops in Nashville, New York, and New Jersey before returning home to face Calgary.

Collectively, Petr Mzark and Arvid Soderblom have combined for a 11-23-2 record and a .890 save percentage with a 3.62 goals-against average. Even though the team isn't overly outmatched against the Predators, it's going to be a difficult back-to-back in New York and New Jersey against two of the league's best scoring teams.

Moreover, there are not a lot of owners out there taking a flyer on Mzarek or Soderblom. But if desperate times call for desperate measures, they might not be worth adding this week with some unfriendly matchups on schedule.

NHL Goalie League Leaders

(statistics as of Jan. 2, 2024)

Games played: Alexandar Georgiev - 30

Wins: Alexandar Georgiev - 19

Losses: John Gibson - 15

Saves: Ilya Sorokin - 779

Shots Against: Ilya Sorokin - 854

Goals Against Average (min 10 games): Adin Hill - 1.93

Save Percentage (min 10 games): Adin Hill .933%

Shutouts: Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram - 4

Minutes Played: Alexandar Georgiev - 1760:35