NHL Fantasy Hockey Injury Watchlist: Time to Cut Jacob Markstrom? Hold Dougie Hamilton?

Most NHL fans understand the grind of an 82-game hockey season. So whether you intently follow your favorite team or are an avid fantasy hockey player, watching NHL superstars go down with significant injuries can cause you to lose sleep.

Ultimately, many skaters go through their careers without finding their way to the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) list, while others have their names written there in permanent marker. Unfortunately, several big names are currently on the sidelines, recovering from various injuries.

Realistically, their inability to play is wreaking havoc on your fantasy lineup, so let's break down a few players you can part with and a handful that you should keep.

NHL Fantasy Cut: Jacob Markstrom - Goalie (Calgary Flames)

Earlier this week, Jacob Markstrom broke a finger while making a save in practice. Statistically, he was having a decent season and was the main reason the Calgary Flames were not in the basement of the league standings.

However, ever since the 2021-22 season, when he was a Vezina Trophy finalist, Markstrom has been nothing short of subpar with a 29-29-14 record and a 2.93 goals-against average (GAA) and .893 save percentage (SV%).

Considering he's just 6-8-2 with a 2.94 GAA and .896 SV% in 2023-24, he's not doing you any favors unless you are playing for saves, which he averaged 25.18 per game. Although he is listed week-to-week, Markstrom isn't worth stashing because younger goalies with better numbers can fill in the gaps.

NHL Fantasy Keep: Andre Burakovsky - Left Wing (Seattle Kraken)

Although the Seattle Kraken have stumbled through the first quarter of the NHL season, they are about to get some reinforcements when Andre Burakovsky makes his expected return this weekend.

Ultimately, the two-time 20-goal scorer brings a lot of veteran leadership to the lineup, which includes two Stanley Cup championships. Even though Burakovsky averages 35 points a season, the Kraken are currently in the bottom half of the league in goals scored.

Realistically, he most likely won't immediately impact the scoresheet upon returning, but he could be the spark needed to get those around him to play better as Seattle tries to get back to .500 after an 8-12-6 start.

NHL Fantasy Cut: John Klingberg - Defense (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Unfortunately, news recently broke that one of the Toronto Maple Leafs' big offseason signings, John Klingberg, would have hip surgery, thus costing him the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Although Klingberg's best days are in the past, struggling to find his game with the Anaheim Ducks last season, he's always been a threat on the powerplay, which is why Toronto brought him to town.

However, after news broke that Klingberg is out until next summer, there's no reason anyone should use an LTIR spot for him because he will likely find a new team to play in 2024-25, ending his time with the Maple Leafs.

NHL Fantasy Keep: Dougie Hamilton - Defense (New Jersey Devils)

At the beginning of the season, the New Jersey Devils looked unstoppable and were serious Stanley Cup contenders. Although the early momentum eventually faded, this young team is still on the cusp of something special.

But, one of the club's core members, Dougie Hamilton, will be out of the lineup until early February. Considering he had 16 points in 20 games, the 30-year-old is worth keeping in any fantasy league despite the recent injury news.

Statistically, Hamilton is coming off a career season with 74 points and is one of the key players in the Devils' lineup that helps keep everything together. Even though New Jersey is not tearing it up right now, they remain a threat to be a top team and will welcome Hamilton back as they push for a playoff spot in February.