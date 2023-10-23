NHL Fantasy Injury Report: Connor McDavid, Robby Fabri, and more updates for Week 3

The 2023-24 season is entering its third week and some key players in NHL Fantasy are already dealing with injuries. Injuries will always happen in hockey, so your fantasy team needs to have a good bench.

While you can look at the waiver wire to replace injured players, there are some stars that you simply cannot drop.

Knowing how long players will be out is also important, so here are the timelines for some key players.

NHL Fantasy Injury Report: Week 3

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

NHL Fantasy: Connor McDavid is dealing with an injury

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL and would have been drafted first overall in fantasy hockey drafts. This season, McDavid has eight points in five games. However, the Edmonton Oilers superstar is dealing with an upper-body injury.

The Oilers have announced that McDavid would miss one to two weeks with the upper-body injury.

Robby Fabbri, Detroit Red Wings

NHL Fantasy: Robby Fabbri of the Detroit Red Wings will miss a couple of weeks

Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri is dealing with a lower-body injury, which the team revealed is not a knee injury.

Unfortunately, Fabbri will miss four to six weeks. Fabbri has had trouble staying healthy in his NHL career, as he's dealt with an injury every single year, while he missed the entire 2017-18 season with a torn ACL.

Fabbri has recorded one assist in one game this season with the Detroit Red Wings.

Andre Burakovsky, Seattle Kraken

NHL Fantasy: Andre Burkaovsky of the Seattle Kraken had a minor procedure

The Seattle Kraken announced that forward Andre Burakovsky will miss six to eight weeks after undergoing a minor procedure for an upper-body injury. He sustained the injury on Saturday's game against the New York Rangers.

This season, Burakovsky has recorded two assists in six games with the Kraken.

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL Fantasy: Patrik Laine of the Blue Jackets is dealing with an upper-body injury

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine missed Saturday's game in Minnesota as he didn't travel with the team. Laine is currently listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, so will be back on the ice in short order.

Laine has recorded two points in four games for the Blue Jackets this season and his return will be eagerly anticipated by his teammates and fans alike.