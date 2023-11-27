NHL Fantasy Injury Report: Corey Perry, Samuel Girard, and more updates for Week 8

The 2023-24 NHL fantasy hockey season is set to start its second month and we have seen some star players miss games due to injuries, while others remain on the sidelines. Injuries are common in hockey, so your fantasy team needs to have a good bench. Alternatively, you can look at the waiver wire to replace those injured players.

Knowing how long players will be out is also important, so here are the timelines for some key players.

NHL Fantasy injury report

Corey Perry, Chicago Blackhawks

Corey Perry signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks to add some veteran presence to the team. He started out well as Perry recorded nine points in 16 games, but he has been away from the team the last couple of days.

The Blackhawks wouldn't comment on Perry and why he wasn't there but his agent has since released a statement.

"Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend personal matters. Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time."

As of right now, there is no timeline for when Perry will play again.

Samuel Girard, Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard will be out indefinitely, He has entered the NHL player assistance program as he's dealt with anxiety and depression which led to alcohol abuse.

Girard will be eligible to return to the Avalanche once he's cleared for on-ice competition by program administrators.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils

NHL Fantasy injury report: Timo Meier has returned to practice

New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier hasn't played in nearly two weeks but he has returned to practice.

Meier skated on Saturday but the Devils have yet to comment on his status as he remains day-to-day. It is expected that he will return this week.

Joonas Korpisalo, Ottawa Senators

Joonas Korpisalo signed a five-year deal with the Ottawa Senators to be their starting goaltender but he is dealing with an injury. Korpisalo is currently day-to-day but was able to return to practice on Sunday.

According to head coach DJ Smith, Korpisalo’s availability for the Panthers' game is “up to the doctors and trainers.”