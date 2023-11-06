NHL Fantasy Injury Report: Jack Hughes, Milan Lucic, and more updates for Week 5

The 2023-24 NHL season is through four weeks and as we enter the fifth week of action, there have been some key players out with injuries.

Injuries always happen in hockey, so knowing which players to pick up on the waiver wire to replace them in fantasy hockey is crucial. Also, knowing how long players will be out is also important, so here are the timelines for some key players.

NHL Fantasy Injury Report: Week 5

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes was off to a fantastic start as he had 20 points in 10 games and was leading the NHL in points.

However, Hughes was injured in the New Jersey Devils game against the St. Louis Blues on Friday. On Sunday, Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said Hughes is week-to-week but they are fortunate as it wasn't as serious as initially feared.

"Actually, I think we're fortunate," Ruff said. "He came back, he tried a shift, we got him on his way home to be taken care of by people back in Jersey."

As of right now, there is no exact timeframe for when Hughes will return to the lineup.

Milan Lucic, Boston Bruins

Milan Lucic signed a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins this offseason to return to the franchise he started his career with.

However, just a few games into the season, Lucic blocked a shot and has now been placed on injured reserve.

Lucic can't be activated off the IR until around Thanksgiving. However, Lucic isn't worth much for your fantasy hockey team as he doesn't put up points and there are much better players.

Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim Ducks

Jamie Drysdale is on IR

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale is currently on the injured reserve and there is no timeline for his return.

Drysdale is dealing with a lower-body injury and has played in just two games this season.

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

Nico Hischier is dealing with an upper-body injury

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is dealing with an upper-body injury and hasn't played since being injured against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 27.

Hischier did not travel with New Jersey on its road trip to Minnesota, St. Louis, Chicago and Colorado from Nov. 2-7 and will be re-evaluated after that. As of right now, the captain is considered day-to-day.