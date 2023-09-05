NHL Fantasy Rankings: Top 10 defensemen to watch out for in 2023/24 season

The 2023-24 NHL season commences in just over a month, and with it comes the return of Fantasy Hockey.

When it comes to Fantasy Hockey, the significance of a quality defenseman becomes more evident. The defenseman plays a pivotal role in any team, often proving one of the main men when it comes to securing crucial wins.

With exceptional puck-handling skills, the defenseman has a crucial role in defending their team's net while also carrying out the offensive plays. Last season, Erik Karlsson outperformed every other defenseman by having a historical season, earning him the Norris Trophy.

Having a top-notch NHL defenseman on the team can earn you valuable points through their defensive play, such as blocked shots, and interceptions as well as their offensive contributions, including goals and assists.

On that note, here are the top 10 defensemen for the 2023-24 NHL season that you can slot into your fantasy team:

#10, Brandon Montour, Florida Panthers (INJ.)

Finished last campaign with 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists) and a plus/minus of +9 in 80 games with the Florida Panthers.

Total FPTS (Total Fantasy Points) 2022: 292.75

#9, Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Scored 76 points (7 goals, 69 assists) and a plus/minus of +15 with the Vancouver Canucks last NHL season.

Total FPTS 2022: 269.5

#8, Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets (INJ.)

In 78 games last season, Morrissey accumulated 76 points (16 goals,60 assists) and a plus/minus of +2 in 78 games with the Winnipeg Jets.

Total FPTS 2022: 276.25

#7, Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

Last season, McAvoy had a plus/minus of +29 and garnered 52 points (7 goals, 45 assists) in 67 games with the Boston Bruins.

Total FPTS 2022: 216.5

#6, Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils

Accumulated 74 points (22 goals, 52 assists) and a plus/minus of +23 with the New Jersey Devils last season.

Total FPTS 2022: 317.5

#5, Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (INJ.)

Josi had a plus/minus of +5 with 18 goals and 41 assists totaling 59 points in 67 games played for the Predators last term.

Total FPTS 2022: 243

#4, Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Last season, Karlsson led all the defensemen in goals with 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) and a plus/minus of - 26 with the Sharks. He will begin his new campaign with the Penguins.

Total FPTS 2022: 346

#3, Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

The 23-year-old had a breakout year last term, notching 73 points (58 assists, 15 goals) with a plus/minus of - 66 with the Sabres.

Total FPTS 2022: 296

#2, Adam Fox, New York Rangers

The 2021 Norris winner posted the second-best career season by scoring 72 points (12 goals, 60 assists) and a plus/minus of +28 with the Rangers last term.

Total FPTS 2022: 278.5

#1, Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Makar accumulated 66 points (17 goals,49 assists) in 60 games with a plus/minus of +16 with the Colorado Avalanche last NHL season.

Total FPTS 2022: 265.5