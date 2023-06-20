NHL Free Agency 2023: Who are the top five forwards in the market?

NHL Free Agency kicks off on July 1 and although this year's class isn't the best, there are still some key players available.

One executive has already taken aim at this free agent class calling it awful, but there are some middle-six forwards available who can help any team win.

Let's take a look at the top five forwards available in free agency.

#1. Ivan Barbashev, LW, Vegas Golden Knights

Ivan Barbashev has made his way up the free agents ranks after his performance in the Stanley Cup playoffs and helping Vegas win the Cup.

Barbashev recorded 18 points in 22 games for the Golden Knights and played a key role defensively and used his physicality to his advantage. Barbashev likely earned a few more million because of his play as he showed he plays the kind of hockey needed to win in the playoffs.

#2. Patrick Kane, RW, New York Rangers

Patrick Kane will likely miss the first bit of the regular season after needing hip surgery, but Kane should be someone playoff-bound teams will want to sign.

Kane likely won't cost much money as he is looking to win and will be on a short-term deal. With the Rangers, Kane didn't live up to the hype, in large part due to the hip injury.

But, when Kane is healthy, he is a great goal scorer and can play on the second line and on the powerplay for any Cup-contending team.

#3. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, New York Rangers

Vladimir Tarasenko was finally traded from St. Louis and with the Rangers, he recorded 21 points in 37 regular-season games and had four points in seven playoff games.

Tarasenko is only 31 years old so likely will sign a multi-year deal and can be a solid player for any team. The knock on Tarasenko is his health as he has been injury prone, but when he is healthy, the Russian is a perennial NHL All-Star and a game-changer for any team.

#4. Alex Killorn, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Alex Killorn will likely be saying goodbye to the only NHL team he has played for.

Killorn is 33 years old but will likely ink a two or three-year deal as he can still play at a high level as he had 64 points last season. The winger can play on the powerplay and play physically. He also has proven he plays well in the playoffs so any team looking to add a third-line winger to deepen their team should be interested in Killorn.

#5. Michael Bunting, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Michael Bunting will likely be looking to make more than the $950k he was making in Toronto.

Bunting is a player many fans don't like as he dives on a lot of plays to try and get calls and is a bit of a dirty player. However, when he doesn't worry about the refs, Bunting can be a solid second-line winger in the NHL and score well.

At just 27 years old, Bunting will be getting a multi-year deal and any team should be interested in him.

Poll : Would you like your team to sign Ivan Barbashev? Yes No 0 votes