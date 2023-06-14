NHL Free Agency: Who are the top 5 players teams can target?

The NHL's Free Agency starts on July 1 and this year doesn't have a ton of high-level players but still plenty of impact players are out there.

Free agency is a time when teams can try to add a missing piece while players look to secure money for years of high-level play.

With that, let's take a look at the top-five players available come July 1.

#1. Patrick Kane, RW

Patrick Kane finished the season with the New York Rangers and did not play well as he was dealing with a hip injury.

The longtime Chicago Blackhawks is 34 years old and will miss the start of the season but because of that, he will likely sign for cheaper. The American still likely has three years left of solid play and a team looking to win the Cup should sign Kane to try to strengthen their middle six.

#2. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW

Tyler Bertuzzi was acquired by the Boston Bruins at the NHL trade deadline and played well for Boston in the playoffs and the final regular season games.

Bertuzzi recorded 10 points in 7 games in the postseason and showed his game translates really well to the playoffs. Bertuzzi is just 28 years old and will likely get a long-term contract. He can be a key middle-six forward who can add physicality and grit to any team, which is needed for the playoffs.

#3. Dmitry Orlov, D

Like Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov was acquired by the Boston Bruins at the NHL trade deadline and had success.

Orlov is a solid second-pairing left-shot defenseman who can also play on the powerplay, which he did in Boston. In the NHL playoffs, Orlov had eight assists in the seven playoff games which no doubt boosted his pay in free agency.

#4. JT Compher, C

JT Compher is the best center available and is likely a third-line center on Stanley Cup-winning teams in the NHL.

Compher has been with the Colorado Avalanche his entire NHL career but the 28-year-old could be signing elsewhere. Although the Avalanche has cap space, given the fact that there aren't many impact centers outs there, Compher will likely get a solid payday to be a team's third-line center.

#5. Alex Killorn, RW

Alex Killorn is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and has been with the Tampa Bay Lightning his entire career but that may change come July 1.

The Lightning does not have cap space to bring back the 33-year-old who had 64 points last season. Killorn is a great physical player on the power play and teams looking to win will look to sign Killorn as he is a great veteran presence and a fan favorite.

Poll : Will you be watching Free Agent Frenzy on July 1? Yes No 0 votes