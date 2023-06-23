NHL Free Agency: Who are the top goalies available?

NHL free agency kicks off on July 1 and although it isn't as deep as other years, the goalie position has some interesting players available.

Goalie is arguably the most important position in hockey, as teams need a good man between the pipes if they are to hoist the Stanley Cup. With that, the goalie market should be active come July 1, as teams look to find their new starting goaltender or sign a goalie to create a one-two punch.

Here are the top-three goalies available in unrestricted free agency come July 1.

Top 3 goalies in NHL free agency

#3, Joonas Korpisalo, Los Angeles Kings

Joonas Korpisalo was acquired by the Los Angeles Kings at the trade deadline but with their cap situation, he may be leaving in free agency.

The 29-year-old played in 11 games with the Kings and had a 2.13 GAA and a .921 SV%. He has been a backup for several years now, but whenever he plays, Korpisalo plays well and seems finally ready to be a starting goaltender in the NHL.

Korpisalo also can be part of a tandem, which more NHL teams are going towards. This is why his market will be one of the hotter ones for goalies come free agency.

#2, Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry's time as the starting goaltender for the Pittsburgh Penguins could be over.

Jarry has had an up-and-down past few seasons and last year he played in 47 games and had a 2.90 GAA and a .909 SV%. Yet, with Kyle Dubas as the new President of Hockey Ops, he may not think Jarry is the guy and could let the goaltender walk in free agency.

If Jarry does leave, he would have options as several teams need a starting goalie and Jarry has proven himself to be a number one.

#1, Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill would not have been the best goalie available this time last year.

Hill was considered a backup/third-stringer as he always had promise but never lived up to expectations. With the Arizona Coyotes, he bounced between the NHL and AHL and then was dealt to the Sharks, where he was the backup, and then was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.

With Vegas, Hill was one of several goalies on the roster but in the playoffs took over the net and helped lead the Golden Knights to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Hill's market will be intriguing as it will be interesting to see whether or not NHL teams view him as a starter is to be seen.

