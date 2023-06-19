NHL Free Agents 2023: Ranking the top 5 defensemen up for grabs

The NHL offseason is here, and soon, all free agents will be up for grabs as free agency begins on July 1.

This is far from the deepest free-agent pool in recent history, but there are still plenty of talented players available.

Here is a list of the top 5 free agent defensemen in 2023.

#5 Radko Gudas, Florida Panthers

2022-23 cap hit: $3.35 million

Radko Gudas became a household name during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The big, hulking defender played a huge role in the Florida Panthers' run to the finals, and his presence was felt in each and every series.

Gudas costs a bit over what true defensive defensemen are getting but he is still a valuable free agent to a team that needs size.

#4 Erik Gustafsson, Toronto Maple Leafs

2022-23 cap hit: $800,000

Gustafsson played very well when pushed into action in Washington due to injury. But after being traded to the Maple Leafs and leading all free-agent defenders with 42 points on the season, he saw action in only two postseason games.

Gustaffson will be a depth pickup at 31 years old.

#3 Shayne Gostisbehere, Carolina Hurricanes

2022-23 cap hit: $4.5 million

After hitting the market once again, Shayne Gostisbehere finally found himself on a Stanley Cup contender in Carolina.

Although he did not thrive on a deep Hurricanes blue line, he is still one of the better puck-moving defensemen and power-play specialists in the game.

#2 Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild

2022-23 cap hit: $6 million

Matt Dumba is a Minnesota Wild lifer. After signing a five-year extension with the Wild in 2018, he is back on the market. Dumba was excellent in the playoffs for the Wild, throwing the heavy hit that knocked Joe Pavelski out of the series. He also added two points in six games.

Dumba is a right-shot defender who can hit and play both ends of the ice. Those are not easy to come by in the NHL and certainly not among the list of available free agents.

Few offensive defensemen with value are available free agents this summer

#1 Dmitry Orlov, Boston Bruins

2022-23 cap hit: $5.1 million

The obvious top pick on this list is Dmitry Orlov. After being a staple on the Washington blue line, Orlov was sent to Boston at the deadline. It only took a few games before Bruins fans began to refer to him as 'Bobby Orlov' in reference to the great Bobby Orr.

Orlov is a Cup champion, a highly-skilled offensive defenseman and should see some high bids for his services this summer. Boston will be among them.

