NHL Free Agents 2023: Ranking the top 5 forwards up for grabs

The 2023 NHL offseason is upon us. And in a few weeks, so too will be the start of free agency.

While this is not the most elite group of available free agents, there are still plenty of names out there that can help a club get better.

Here are the top 5 free agent forwards this summer.

#5 Max Domi, Dallas Stars

2022-23 cap hit: $3 million

The most revolving player and free agent in the NHL, Max Domi has played for his share of clubs.

Despite wanting to remain in Chicago, Max Domi was sent to the Dallas Stars at the 2023 trade deadline. The speedy winger quickly picked things up on a very good Dallas team and was even better in the postseason, tallying 13 points in 19 playoff games. Domi finished with a career-high 56 points across both clubs.

With Chicago emptying the tank and having plenty of cap space to surround Connor Bedard with talented free agents, the door is open for Domi to return to a team he showed interest in staying with for the long haul.

#4 Tyler Bertuzzi, Boston Bruins

2022-23 cap hit: $4.75 million

Tyler Bertuzzi came alive after being dealt to Boston from Detroit at the trade deadline. Bertuzzi had recorded 14 points in 29 games for the Wings, yet racked up 16 points in only 21 in Boston.

In the playoffs, Bertuzzi was one of the Bruins' best players, scoring five goals and 10 points in their seven-game loss to the Florida Panthers.

Bertuzzi fits the mold of Boston Bruins perfectly. But, other hardworking, skilled players have been receiving pretty heavy contracts around the league, which should make it harder to bring him back for less than $6 million.

#3 Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning

2022-23 cap hit: $4.45 million

How is Alex Killorn still with the Bolts? It seems that after each and every season, the Lightning are going to be forced to cut ties with Killorn due to a tight salary cap. Yet, the winger keeps finding his way back.

At age 33, Killorn has the chance to cash in on likely his last big contract. Riding on the heels of a career-high 27 goals and 64 points in 2022-23 (the highest total of all 2023 unrestricted free agents), Killorn will have plenty of interest. But will he opt to re-sign in Tampa for a chance to stay with the same team? Or will he take a bigger deal and fly off into the sunset?

Two-way forwards highlight 2023 NHL free agents

#2 Ivan Barbashev, Vegas Golden Knights

2022-23 cap hit: $2.25 million

If you have been around the NHL in 2022-23, you have heard the name Ivan Barbashev. The forward was a solid two-way player in St. Louis but took off to a whole new level after arriving in Vegas at the deadline.

In 23 regular-season games, Barbashev tallied six goals and 16 points. In the playoffs, he was one of the Knights' best players, ripping off 18 points in 22 games on the way to the Stanley Cup. What a steal.

Barbashev will be a highly sought-after free agent, being an extremely valuable piece to any lineup.

#1 Ryan O'Reilly, Toronto Maple Leafs

2022-23 cap hit: $7.5 million

Speaking of being traded from St. Louis, Ryan O'Reilly was an excellent add for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023. After spending five seasons and winning the Stanley Cup with the Blues, O'Reilly became the two-way force that the Leafs desperately needed.

In 11 playoff games, O'Reilly tallied nine points, helping Toronto to its first series victory in 19 years. He was a massive part of the Blues run to the 2019 Cup and is one of the best two-way players in the league. He scores, defends, takes faceoffs and provides elite leadership that not many free agents can match.

