NHL Game Night: Referees and Linesmen for Game 2 of Leafs vs Panthers and Stars vs Kraken

The 2023 NHL Playoffs Round 2 is back tonight with four blockbuster teams taking the ice for Game 2. The Toronto Maple Leafs are taking on the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are currently leading the series 1-0.

The Dallas Stars are going up against the Seattle Kraken, who won their last game thanks to a OT winner by Yanni Gourde.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 2 Round 2 NHL Playoffs 2023

REFEREES LINESMEN Chris Rooney Brad Kovachik Graham Skilliter Matt MacPherson

Series Officiating Supervisor: Kay Whitmore

Standby Officials: Kendrick Nicholson, Andrew Smith

(Source: scoutingtherefs.com)

The Panthers showed no signs of stopping and continued their momentum from the Bruins series and beat the Leafs 4-2 in Game 1.

Nick Cousins opened the scoring for the Panthers in the first period, netting a goal from a Matthew Tkachuk assist, his first of three for the day.

Sam Bennett gave the Panthers a 2-0 in the seventh minute of the second period. Soon after, Matthew Knies scored his first NHL goal from an Auston Matthews assist.

Michael Bunting made it 2-2 and equalized the game 14:51 into the second period. Carter Verhaeghe, who scored the winner against the Bruins in Game 7, gave the Panthers the lead once again as the second period came to a close.

Brandon Montour showed up late in the third period, yet again. He scored Panthers' fourth goal and sealed a crucial victory in Game 1 of Round 2 NHL playoffs.

At the goaltending end, Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves for the Panthers and Ilya Samsonov had 24 stops for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken

REFERREES LINESMEN Steve Kozari Devin Berg Chris Lee Michel Cormier

Series Officiating Supervisor: Don Van Massenhoven

Standby Official: Gord Dwyer

(Source: scoutingtherefs.com)

Joe Pavelski opened the scoring for the Stars, netting a goal from a Mason Marchment assist, 2:25 into the first period. Jaden Schwartz scored the equalizer for Seattle just to have Pavelski score his second under a minute later.

After Pavelski's second, things turned bad for the Stars who conceded three goals in under 60 seconds. Justin Schultz, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Jordan Eberle got on the scoresheet for the Kraken and gave them a massive 4-2 lead heading into the second period.

Joe Pavelski scored two more goals to tie the game at 4-4 and cap off his four-goal game. It was an amazing offensive display.

In OT, Kraken's Yanni Gourde scored the winner at 12:17 after a lot of commotion in front of the Dallas Stars net.

Joe Pavelski (38 years and 295 days old) became the oldest player ever with four goals scored in the NHL playoffs. This was Pavelski's first game returning from a concussion injury that had kept him away from the ice for the last five games

