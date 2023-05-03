NHL Game Night: Referees and Linesmen for Hurricanes vs Devils and Oilers vs Golden Knights

Four more NHL teams take the ice today to play their first game of Round 2 2023 NHL Playoffs. The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers will take on the Vegas Golden Knights later.

Devils and Hurricanes kick off their Round 2 NHL Playoffs

New Jersey shocked everyone with their victory against the New York Rangers in Round 1. They are playing in just their second playoff series since 2012-13.

The Carolina Hurricanes handled the New York Islanders with more ease than a lot of people expected. After getting out to a 2-0 series lead, the Canes never really looked back, taking a lead of 3-1 and eventually winning 4-2 with an overtime victory in Game 6.

Carolina has advanced past the first round in each of the past five seasons. The Canes advanced to the third round just once over that time, reaching the NHL Eastern Conference Final in 2018-19 after sweeping the Islanders in the second round.

The Hurricanes' goaltending situation is a bit more fluid. After starting Anti Raanta for the first six games, Carolina turned to Fredrik Andersen in Game 6.

22-year-old Akira Schmid has stolen the crease for the Devils and is 4-1 in the playoffs and has put up elite numbers with a .951 save percentage, 1.38 goals-against average, and two shutouts.

Edmonton Oilers vs Golden Knights

Vegas was the most dominant team in the first round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs. They controlled the Winnipeg Jets, winning four straight games to take the series 4-1. Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone led the Knights with eight points each across five games.

In net, Laurent Brossoit proved that he was more than just a backup goalie. Brossoit finished the series 4-1 with a .915 save percentage.

Edmonton's goaltending has been troublesome. Stuart Skinner played most of the series for the Oilers, starting all six games. While the Oilers were able to score their way to a 4-2 series victory, Skinner did not help much on the backend.

Connor McDavid caught fire after being held to only one point in the first three games against the Kings. McDavid finished the series with 10 points. Leon Draisaitl was excellent from puck drop, picking up the slack for McDavid and finishing the series with 11 points.

The Oilers scored a total of 25 goals in the first round of the playoffs. Draisaitl was on the ice for 19 of them. Draisaitl will be yet another key for the Oilers to get past Knights in this series.

