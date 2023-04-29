NHL Game Night: Referees and Linesmen for TOR vs TBL, NJD vs NYR, and EDM vs LAK

The first-round of the NHL playoffs is very close to an end. The Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights have made it to their second round.

Tonight, we might see three more teams punch their tickets to the next round of the NHL playoffs in, the Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers. All three teams are currently 3-2 up in their series and will want to cement their places in the second-round of the playoffs with a win tonight.

Here's a look at the referees and linemen for all three NHL playoff games tonight, starting with,

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning:

REFEREE LINESMEN Dan O' Rourke Bryan Pancich TJ Luxmore Andrew Smith

The Leafs looked set to break the curse, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the series. But a 4-2 Lightning victory in Game 5 has brought this series back to Tampa, where the Bolts have a shot at forcing a Game 7.

Tampa has all the momentum they need and Andrei Vasilevskiy is just starting to get back to his original form. Will the Bolts make a comeback or will the Leafs finally break their curse?

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers:

REFEREE LINESMEN Kyle Rehman Matt MacPherson Jean Hebert Jesse Marquis

After being dominated and outscored 10-2 in the first two games, the Devils have won three straight, including two at Madison Square Garden.

Akira Schmid was the hero for the Devils after he was inserted into the lineup in Game 3 after usual starter, Vitek Vanecek, allowed 10 goals in two games. Schmid, 22, had never played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had minimal playoff experience with his previous clubs.

The Rangers attack needs to step up with big names like Patrick Kane, Mika Zibanejad, Vladimir Tarasenko and others in the lineup. Do the Rangers have it in them to close the series after losing three straight games? Find out at the 8:00 PM ET puck drop live from Madison Square Garden.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings:

REFEREE LINESMEN Wes McCauley Kiel Murchison Frederick L'Ecuyer Libor Suchanek

Despite not playing since Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are set to meet in Game 6 on Saturday night from Southern California. Edmonton has a chance to close out the series after overcoming a 2-1 series deficit and winning 6-3 in Game 5.

The sometimes-forgotten Leon Draisaitl has had a hand in just shy of half of the Oilers' goals in this series. Draisaitl leads all Edmonton skaters with 10 points and sits third, behind only Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars and Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, for most postseason points in the NHL.

2023 NHL Playoffs will see the first Game 7 between Bruins and Panthers

We will see the first Game 7 of the 2023 NHL Playoffs after the Florida Panthers won 7-5 against the Boston Bruins last night at home. Matthew Tkachuk had a three-point performance for the Panthers and stretched the series to a Game 7.

The Bruins will look to win Game 7 and not fall prey to the Presidents Trophy Curse. The Panthers on the other hand, have all the momentum they need to make a remarkable series comeback and eliminate the NHL's best regular season team, Boston Bruins, in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

