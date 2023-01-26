The NHL sees a slate of nine games on January 26, kicking off with the Boston Bruins taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Here is the full NHL schedule for today:

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens

Thursday, Jan 26, 7:00 PM Eastern

Montreal Canadiens v Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have a 2-3 win record in their last five games and are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division.

The Montreal Canadiens have won three of their last five games and are eighth in the same division.

Both teams have won against each other this season and each will be optimistic of coming out on top in this intriguing Atlantic Division battle.

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Thursday, Jan 26, 7:00 PM Eastern

Boston Bruins v Tampa Bay Lightning

The Boston Bruins are on a six-game winning streak and are at the top of the Atlantic Division. David Pastrnak has been in great form and has already scored 37 goals this season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are third in the Atlantic Division and have won three of their last five games.

The Bruins have won both of their previous two meetings against the Lightning by scorelines of 5-3 and 3-1. They are looking for a similar scoreline today.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals

Thursday, Jan 26, 7:00 PM Eastern

Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won three of their last five games and are currently fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Their last game against the Florida Panthers resulted in an exhilirating 7-6 OT win.

The Washington Capitals have won two of their last three games and are just behind the Penguins in fifth position.

Alex Ovechkin's status is day-to-day and he is questionable to play in today's game. It will be interesting to see Sidney Crosby batlle with Ovechkin if the latter manages to take the ice.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild

Thursday, Jan 26, 8:00 PM Eastern (on ESP+)

Minnesota WIld v Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have won two of their last five games and are seventh in the NHL's Metropolitan Division.

The Minnesota Wild have also won two of their last five games and are fourth in the Central Division.

This is the first time both of these teams will be playing against each other this season. Minnesota enters the game as favorites, but this could easily go either way.

New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators

Thursday, Jan 26, 8:00 PM Eastern

Nashville Predators v New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have won four of their last five games and Jack Hughes has 30 goals to his name. He will be looking to add a few more today.

The Nashville Predators have a similar 4-1 record in their last five games and this could be a great match.

In their previous meeting, the Predators won 4-3, but the Devils will fancy their chances here.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets

Thursday, Jan 26, 8:00 PM Eastern

Winnipeg Jets v Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have a 4-1 record in their last five games and are fourth in the NHL Atlantic Division.

The Winnipeg Jets have won two of their last three games and are second in the NHL Central Division.

In their last meeting, the Jets won 4-2 and this promises to be a hard-fought match.

St. Louis Blues vs. Arizona Coyotes

Thursday, Jan 26, 9:00 PM Eastern

St Louis Blues v Arizona Coyotes

The St. Louis Blues have a 2-3 record in their last five games after successive losses to the Sabres and the Chicago Blackhawks.

They look to change that when they face the Arizona Coyotes, who have also won two of their last five games.

This is the first meeting between these teams this season and the Blues are pregame favorites.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames

Thursday, Jan 26, 9:00 PM Eastern

Calgary Flames v Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have won three of their last five games and currently sit at the bottom of the NHL's Central Division. After winning three in a row, the Blackhawks fell to defeats against the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks. They look to get back to winning ways today.

That will prove difficult as they face the Calgary Flames, who have a 3-2 record in their last five and are currently fifth in the NHL's Pacific Division.

The Blackhawks won the game 4-3 against the Flames in their previous matchup, but Calgary are heavy favorites for this one.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche

Thursday, Jan 26, 9:00 PM Eastern

Anaheim Ducks v Colorado Avalanche

The Anaheim Ducks have won two of their last five games and are currently in last place in the NHL's Pacific Division. They are looking to change their fortunes but are up against it when they face the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche are on a six-game winning streak and are third in the NHL's Central Division.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season and it would be a huge shock if the Ducks take the win.

