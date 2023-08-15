NHL Immaculate Grid: August 15 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 15 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of today's grid is the traditional two columns of teams with the final column being a stat. The stat today is 50+ assists in one season.

One of the grid asks who has played for the Edmonton Oilers and has recorded 50+ assists. Of course, one answer is Connor McDavid who has accomplished the feat seven times.

Another answer could be Leon Draisaitl, who has accomplished the feat in each of the five last seasons. Wayne Gretzky also could be the answer, as he had 50+ assists in every season he played for the Oilers.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 15

Evander Kane is the answer to one grid

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Winnipeg Jets (Atlanta Thrashers) and Calgary Flames?

Answer: Olli Jokinen.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Winnipeg Jets (Atlanta Thrashers) and Vancouver Canucks?

Answer: Kyle Wellwood.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Winnipeg Jets (Atlanta Thrashers) and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Evander Kane.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames?

Answer: Curtis Joseph.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks?

Answer: Jay Beagle.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Nick Bjugstad.

Box 7: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and has 50+ assists in a season?

Answer: Johnny Gaudreau.

Box 8: Which player has played for the Vancouver Canucks and has 50+ assists in a season?

Answer: Henrik Sedin.

Box 9: Which player has played for the Edmonton Oilers and has 50+ assists in a season?

Answer: Connor McDavid.

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.