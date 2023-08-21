NHL Immaculate Grid: August 21 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League.

The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 21 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz. The grid for today is a bit different as it features two stats. One of the stats is a 100+ point season which only the top players accomplish, while the other stat is 500+ career goals.

One of the grids asks which player has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres. One answer is goaltender Dominik Hasek who played for Buffalo from 1993-2001 while the goalie played 25 games for Chicago from 1991-92.

Other answers for that grid include defenseman Brina Campbell, defensemen Christian Ehrhoff, forward Doug Gilmour, and defensemen Jake McCabe.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 21

Evander Kane is the answer to one grid

Box 1: Which player has played for both the New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks?

Answer: Martin Havlat.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Taylor Hall.

Box 3: Which player has played for the New Jersey Devils and has 500+ career goals?

Answer: Jaromir Jagr.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks?

Answer: Dominik Hasek.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Evander Kane.

Box 6: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and has 500+ career goals?

Answer: Gilbert Perreault.

Box 7: Which player has a 100+ point season and played for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Answer: Patrick Kane.

Box 8: Which player has a 100+ point season and played for the Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Connor McDavid.

Box 9: Which player has a 100+ point season and has 500+ career goals?

Answer: Wayne Gretzky.

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.