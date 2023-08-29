NHL Immaculate Grid: August 29 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game that allows hockey enthusiasts to enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique puzzle that requires hockey fans to prove their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 29 presents another distinct 3x3 quiz. The grid today is back to two columns with the final column being a unique stat.

One of the grid asks for players who have played for both the New York Rangers and New York Islanders who are rivals. One answer is Ryan Strome, who was with the Islanders from 2014 to 2017 skating in 258 games and recording 126 points. With the Rangers, he played in New York from 2019 until 2022 skating in 263 games and recorded 195 points.

Other players who have played for both the Islanders and Rangers are Michael Grabner, Roman Hamrlik, P.A. Parenteau, and Jaroslav Halak.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 29

Dougie Hamilton is the answer to one grid

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and Vancouver Canucks?

Answer: Brandon Sutter.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers?

Answer: Jesper Fast.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames?

Answer: Dougie Hamilton.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks?

Answer: Bo Horvat.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the New York Islanders and New York Rangers?

Answer: Ryan Strome.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the New York Islanders and Calgary Flames?

Answer: Travis Hamonic.

Box 7: Which goalie has played for the Vancouver Canucks and has 300+ career wins?

Answer: Roberto Luongo.

Box 8: Which goalie has played for the New York Rangers and has 300+ career wins?

Answer: Henrik Lundqvist.

Box 9: Which goalie has played for the Calgary Flames and has 300+ career wins?

Answer: Mikka Kiprusoff.

Those were the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. However, participants can fill in the boxes with different answers, but the guesses must be correct for them to get an immaculate score.

