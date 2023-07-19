NHL Immaculate Grid: Pockdoku July 19 answers you need to know

Puckdoku's NHL Immaculate Grid for July 19 is now available to play, marking the 19th day of this unique and entertaining trivia game. The grid for the day offers yet another set of questions that will undoubtedly put your hockey knowledge to the test.

The 3x3 Puckdoku NHL Grid for today is probably the most difficult, as participants have to identify a specific team player who has played for five different teams in the National Hockey League during his career.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 19

Chris Pronger is one of the answers to today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the New York Islanders and the Anaheim Ducks.

Answer: Kyle Palmieri.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the New York Islanders and the Minnesota Wild.

Correct Answer: Zach Parise.

Box 3: Name a New York Islanders player to play for 5+ teams in his career.

Correct Answer: Mike Sillinger.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks.

Correct Answer: Korbinian Holzer.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild.

Correct Answer: Mikael Granlund.

Box 6: Name a Nashville Predators player who has played for 5+ teams in his career.

Correct Answer: James Neal.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the St. Louis Blues and the Anaheim Ducks.

Correct Answer: Del Zotto.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild.

Correct Answer: Ryan Reaves.

Box 9: Name a St. Louis Blues player who has played for 5+ NHL teams in his career.

Correct Answer: Chris Pronger.

Those are the answers for today's grid. Users can also fill in the boxes with different players' names. However, make sure that you enter the correct players based on the criteria provided. If you make one incorrect guess, your chances of getting an immaculate score (9/9) are done.

