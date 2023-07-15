NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 15 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid game is gaining popularity quickly due to its engaging trivial aspect. It's one of the most popular sports trivia games, attracting many hockey fans who wish to test their hockey knowledge.

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for July 15 is out. The first two rows of today's grid are the same as fans have been solving previously, by naming a player to play for a specific team.

The question in the third row for today, however, is perhaps the most intriguing of all the previous ones: and that is the name of a player with over 1,000 NHL career games for a specific club.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 15

Jari Kurri is one of the answers for today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche.

Correct Answer: Andrew Brunette.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Eric Staal.

Box 3: Name a player who has played over 1,000 games with the Minnesota Wild.

Correct Answer: Mikko Koivu.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche.

Correct Answer: Derick Brassard.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Mike Dunham.

Box 6: Name a player who has played over 1,000 games with the New York Islanders.

Correct Answer: Josh Baily.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche.

Correct Answer: Ryan Smyth.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Wayne Gretzky.

Box 9: Name a player who has played over 1,000 games with the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Jari Kurri.

Those are the answers for today's grid.

As always, users are given nine guesses to fill in the boxes with the correct names. Players can also complete the grid with different answers. However, even if one guess goes wrong, the chance of getting an immaculate score (9/9) is over.

