NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 17 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid has taken the hockey community by storm. The grid for today is another interesting 3x3 quiz that will put hockey fans' knowledge to the test. The grid's new set of questions requires fans to identify NHL players with specific feats, which makes it much more captivating and fun to play.

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 17 is yet another special quiz that will undoubtedly put your hockey knowledge to the test. Today's Puckdoku grid will test your knowledge of goaltenders who have represented the specified teams in the third row.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 17

Jared McCann is one of the answers to today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Sergei Plotnikov.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Nick Bjugstad.

Box 3: Name a goaltender who has played for the Arizona Coyotes.

Correct Answer: Connor Ingram.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Seattle Kraken and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Jared McCann.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Adam Larsson.

Box 6: Name a goaltender who has played for the Seattle Kraken.

Correct Answer: Philipp Grubauer.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Jamie Oleksiak.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Mattias Janmark.

Box 9: Name a goaltender who has played for the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Jake Oettinger.

Those were the answers for today's grid. Participants can, however, also fill in the boxes with different players' names. Users are given a total of nine guesses to fill in the boxes correctly. If any guess goes wrong, your chance of getting an immaculate score (9/9) is done.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault