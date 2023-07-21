NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 21 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 21 is now available and features yet another intriguing puzzle that will have users scratching their heads to find the correct answers.

With its unique set of questions designed to test participants' hockey knowledge the Puckdoku NHL Grid has reached new heights of popularity. One section of today's grid asks the users to name a player who has 50 or more assists in a single season for a specific team.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate answers for July 21

Patrick Marleau is one of the answers to today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Paul Martin.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Correct Answer: Dalton Prout.

Box 3: Name a player to register 50+ assists for the New Jersey Devils in a single season.

Correct Answer: Patrik Elias.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Nick Bonino.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the San Jose Sharks and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Correct Answer: Jody Shelley.

Box 6: Name a player to register 50+ assists for the San Jose Sharks in a single season.

Correct Answer: Patrick Marleau.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Eric Godard.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Correct Answer: Erik Gudbranson.

Box 9: Name a player to register 50+ assists for the Calgary Flames in a single season.

Correct Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Those are the names you can fill in to finish today's NHL grid. You can also complete the grid by entering the names of different players. But make sure your guess is correct in order to get a perfect nine out of nine score.

