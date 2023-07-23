NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 23 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 23 is now available and features yet another intriguing puzzle. With its unique set of questions designed to test participants' hockey knowledge the Puckdoku NHL Grid has reached new heights of popularity.

Every section of today's grid assigned hockey fans to fill in the boxes with the names of players who have played for both specific teams. Here are the answers for today's grid that will help you secure an immaculate (9/9) score.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 23

Jack Eichel is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Washington Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Dustin Penner.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Correct Answer: Chandler Stephenson.

Box 3: Name a player who has played for both the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Jaromir Jagr.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Andrej Sekera.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Correct Answer: Jack Eichel.

Box 6: Name a player who has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Jimmy Vesey.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Nick Bjugstad.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Correct Answer: Phil Kessel.

Box 9: Name a player who has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Derek Stepan.

