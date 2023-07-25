NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 25 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 25 is now live, marking the 25th day of this unique and entertaining hockey trivia game.

Today's grid features yet another intriguing 3x3 grid that will put hockey fans into the duty of testing their knowledge. In the third row, the participants are asked to name a player to have recorded 100+ penalty minutes (PIMs) for a given specific team in a single season.

Without further ado, here are the answers for today's Puckdoku NHL Grid you can use to fetch an immaculate (9/9) score.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 25

Cam Talbot is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Jason Spezza.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Dallas Stars and the LA Kings.

Correct Answer: Ben Bishop.

Box 3: Name a Dallas Stars Kings player to record 100+ PIMs in a single season.

Correct Answer: Basil McRae.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Minnesota Wild and the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Cam Talbot.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Minnesota Wild and the LA Kings.

Correct Answer: Kevin Fiala.

Box 6: Name a Minnesota player to record 100+ PIMs in a single season.

Correct Answers: Matt Johnson.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the New York Islanders and the LA Kings.

Correct Answer: Bob Bourne.

Box 9: Name a New York Islanders player to record 100+ PIMs in a single season.

Correct Answer: Brian Curran.

