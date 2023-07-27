NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 27 answers you need to know

Puckdoku's NHL Immaculate Grid for July 27 is now available to play, marking the 27th day of this unique 3x3 hockey trivia game. The first two rows of the grid are identical, naming players who have played for both teams.

In the third row of today's NHL grid, participants are asked to name the Swedish players who have played for the given specific teams. Without further ado, here are the answers to today's grid you can use to get an immaculate (9/9) score.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 27

Ryan O'Reilly is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the St. Louis Blues.

Correct Answer: Ryan O'Reilly.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Zach Hyman.

Box 3: Name a Swedish player to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Correct Answer: Borje Salming.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the St. Louis Blues.

Correct Answer: Jake Allen.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Brett Kulak.

Box 6: Name a Swedish player to play for the Montreal Canadiens.

Correct Answer: Kjell Dahlin.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues.

Correct Answer: Justin Faulk.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Kesse Puljujarvi.

Box 9: Name a Swedish player to play for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Correct Answer: Jesper Fast.