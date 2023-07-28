NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 28 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 28 is now out, marking the 28th day of this entertaining 3x3 hockey trivia game.

The first two rows of today's NHL grid are identical, naming the players to have played for both teams. The third row asks the participants to name the players who have played for a single franchise for a given specific team.

Here are the answers for today's grid:

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 28

Zach Werenski is amswer to one grid

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators.

Correct Answer: Ryan Hartman.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Brandon Hagel.

Box 3: Name a player who spent their entire career with the Buffalo Sabres.

Correct Answer: Corey Crawford.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Nashville Predators.

Correct Answer: Rasmus Asplund.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Zach Bogosian.

Box 6: Name a player who spent their entire career with the Buffalo Sabres.

Correct Answer: Bill Hajt.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Nashville Predators.

Correct Answer: Mathieu Olivier.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: David Savard.

Box 9: Name a player who spent their entire career with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Correct Answer: Zach Werenski.