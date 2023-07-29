NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 29 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for Saturday, July 29, is now available. Every day, Puckdoku provides its participants with a new grid that includes intriguing cross-sections to test hockey fans' knowledge.

Today's Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid includes four teams. Participants are required to fill in the boxes in the third row and column with the player's accomplishment with specific teams.

Meanwhile, the most intriguing question in today's grid is to name a player to have recorded 40-plus assists and goals in a single season.

Here are the answers to today's grid:

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 29

Sidney Crosby is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Correct Answer: Phil Kessel.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Derick Brassard.

Box 3: Name a Pittsburgh Penguins player to record 40-plus goals in a single season.

Correct Answer: Sidney Crosby.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Correct Answer: Nate Schmidt.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Vitali Kravstov.

Box 6: Name a Vancouver Canucks player to record 40-plus goals in a single season.

Correct Answer: Marcus Naslund.

Box 7: Name a Vegas Golden Knights player to record 40-plus assists in a single season.

Correct Answer: Chandler Stephenson.

Box 8: Name a New York Rangers player to record 40-plus assists in a single season.

Correct Answer: Adam Fox.

Box 9: Name a player to record 40-plus goals and assists in a single season.

Correct Answer: Connor McDavid.