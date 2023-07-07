NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 7 answers

The NHL Immaculate Grid for July 7 is now live on Puckdoku, marking the sixth day of the game that puts the hockey fans' knowledge to the test.

Today's grid is more difficult than yesterday's and will undoubtedly test your hockey knowledge. The question for today is to name a player who has played for both teams as per their logos on the left and top sides of the grid. In the third row, players must fill in the boxes by naming a player to receive more than 200 penalty minutes (PIM) in a single NHL season.

Here are the answers for today's grid to ensure a perfect score:

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid July 7 answers

Box 1: Name a player who has played for the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Correct Answer: Dalton Prout.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for the New Jersey Devils and the Montreal Canadiens.

Correct Answer: P.K. Subban.

Box 3: Name a player to receive more than 200 penalty minutes with the New Jersey Devils in a single season.

Correct Answer: Ken Daneyko.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for the New York Rangers and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Correct Answer: Fedor Tyutin.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens.

Correct Answer: Guy Lafleur.

Box 6: Name a player to receive more than 200 penalty minutes with the New York Rangers in a single season.

Correct Answer: Troy Mallette.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for the LA Kings and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Correct Answer: Jeff Carter.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for the LA Kings and the Montreal Canadiens.

Correct Answer: Kale Clague.

Box 9: Name a player to receive more than 200 penalty minutes with the LA Kings in a single season.

Correct Answer: Marty McSorley.

Those are the answers for July 7's NHL Immaculate Grid.

