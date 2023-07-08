NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 8 answers

The NHL Immaculate Grid for July 8 is now live on Puckdoku, marking the eighth day of the new game that puts the hockey fans' knowledge to the test.
Puckdoku provides its users with a new NHL grid and a new set of questions every day. Players are given a total of nine guesses to correctly answer the question.
Today's grid is perhaps relatively easier than previous ones. The question for today is to name a player who has played for the teams as per their logos on the left and top sides of the grid.
Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 8
Box 1: Name a player who has played for the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers
Correct Answer: Curtis Glencross
Box 2: Name a player who has played for the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens
Correct Answer: Alex Tanguay
Box 3: Name a player who has played for the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers
Correct Answer: Joel Otto
Box 4: Name a player who has played for the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers
Correct Answer: Milan Lucic
Box 5: Name a player who has played for the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens
Correct Answer: Hal Gill
Box 6: Name a player who has played for the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers
Correct Answer: Brian Propp
Box 7: Name a player who has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Edmonton Oilers.
Correct Answer: Petr Klima
Box 8: Name a player who has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens
Correct Answer: Alex Kovalev
Box 9: Name a player who has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers
Correct Answer: Jaromir Jagr
That concludes the Pokdoku NHL grid for July 8. You can also use other players' names that fit the necessary criteria, as they can be retired or active players.
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!