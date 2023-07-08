NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 8 answers

The NHL Immaculate Grid for July 8 is now live on Puckdoku, marking the eighth day of the new game that puts the hockey fans' knowledge to the test.

Puckdoku provides its users with a new NHL grid and a new set of questions every day. Players are given a total of nine guesses to correctly answer the question.

Today's grid is perhaps relatively easier than previous ones. The question for today is to name a player who has played for the teams as per their logos on the left and top sides of the grid.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 8

Box 1: Name a player who has played for the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers

Correct Answer: Curtis Glencross

Box 2: Name a player who has played for the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens

Correct Answer: Alex Tanguay

Box 3: Name a player who has played for the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers

Correct Answer: Joel Otto

Box 4: Name a player who has played for the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers

Correct Answer: Milan Lucic

Box 5: Name a player who has played for the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens

Correct Answer: Hal Gill

Box 6: Name a player who has played for the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers

Correct Answer: Brian Propp

Box 7: Name a player who has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Petr Klima

Box 8: Name a player who has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens

Correct Answer: Alex Kovalev

Box 9: Name a player who has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers

Correct Answer: Jaromir Jagr

That concludes the Pokdoku NHL grid for July 8. You can also use other players' names that fit the necessary criteria, as they can be retired or active players.

