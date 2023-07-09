NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 9 answers

The NHL Immaculate Grid for July 9 is now live to play on Puckdoku, marking the ninth day of the new game that puts the hockey fans' knowledge to the test.

The Puckdoku NHL grid is more interesting than ever as it now includes the faces of the players whose names you will enter into the boxes. If you remember the player's name but not his face, this is a great feature to help you recall your knowledge.

The question for today is to name a player who has played for the teams as per their logos on the left and top sides of the grid. In the third row, users have to identify a player who has won the Hart Trophy with the specified team.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid solved answers for July 9

Box 1: Name a player who has played for the St. Louis Blues and the Florida Panthers.

Correct Answer: Scott Mellanby

Box 2: Name a player who has played for the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Correct Answer: David Perron

Box 3: Name a player who has won the Hart Trophy with the St. Louis Blues.

Correct Answer: Chris Pronger

Box 4: Name a player who has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

Correct Answer: Jussi Jokinen

Box 5: Name a player who has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Correct Answer: Jason Garrison

Box 6: Name a player who has won the Hart Trophy with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Nikita Kucherov

Box 7: Name a player who has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers.

Correct Answer: Brian Campbell

Box 8: Name a player who has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights

Correct Answer: Ryan Carpenter

Box 9: Name a player who has won the Hart Trophy with the Chicago Blackhawks

Correct Answer: Patrick Kane

That concludes the Pokdoku NHL grid for July 9. You can also use other players' names that fit the necessary criteria, as they can be retired or active players. To correctly answer the questions, you are given nine guesses. And the chance of getting a perfect score decreases with each incorrect guess.

