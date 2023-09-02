NHL Immaculate Grid: September 2 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid for September 2 has been released and is ready for participants to solve. You can visit the NHL Immaculate Grid page to take on this distinctive 3x3 puzzle challenge. This specific grid presents intriguing sections that demand a solid knowledge of the league to solve all nine puzzles correctly.

In today's NHL Immaculate Grid, the arrangement of the initial two columns and three rows tasks participants with identifying players who have played for two distinct teams. Meanwhile, the third column features statistics that players must decipher by recognizing those who have achieved 40+ goals per season.

NHL Immaculate Grid: Here are the answers for September 2

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Curtis Leschyshyn.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and the New Jersey Devils during their career?

Correct Answer: Ryan Graves.

Grid 3: Name a Colorado Avalanche player who has a 40+ goals season.

Correct Answer: Nathan Mackinnon.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Sylvain Cote.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Washington Capital and the New Jersey Devils during their career?

Correct Answer: Bobby Carpenter.

Grid 6: Name a Washington Capital player who has a 40+ goals season.

Correct Answer: Alex Ovechkin.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Erik Cole.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils during their career?

Correct Answer: Jason Arnott.

Grid 9: Name a Dallas Stars player who has a 40+ goals season.

Correct Answer: Jamie Benn.