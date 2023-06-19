NHL Legend Sidney Crosby once said he'd be a 'fireman or police officer' if he wasn't a pro hockey player

Sidney Crosby, the Pittsburgh Penguins star player and arguably one of the best in the NHL, has always been known for his dedication to the game of hockey. However, in a surprising revelation, Crosby once shared that if he hadn't pursued a career in professional hockey, he would have considered becoming a fireman or a police officer.

This exciting tidbit came to light in an interview featured in the Achieve Spring 2008 magazine.

He was asked about a career alternative if hockey didn't work out. Sidney Crosby said,

"I think something like a fireman or police officer. I think something that would be an active job as well as having a job that brings something new each day."

Born and raised in Moncton, New Brunswick, Crosby attended Harrison Trimble High School, where he worked tirelessly to balance his academics and his hockey pursuits. With the help of private tutors in Rimouski and support from his teachers at HTHS, Crosby successfully graduated.

Crosby's love for his career choice in professional hockey is evident, as he expressed a genuine passion for the sport. However, his alternate career choices of being a fireman or police officer reveal his desire for active and dynamic roles that offer unique experiences each day.

He said,

"The thing I love about my career choice is that it’s something I really do love to do everyday and have the opportunity to meet new people and be part of a team."

Other insights from Sidney Crosby's Spring 2008 interview

When asked about his school experiences and their influence on his career choices, Sidney Crosby acknowledged the importance of school in developing essential skills such as time management, organization, and responsibility.

Upon being asked what kind of student he was, Crosby answered,

"I was a decent student. I remember how much emphasis my parents put on school and they made me realize how important it is to work hard in school from a very young age."

He also shared his favorite and least favorite subjects,

"My favourite subjects were history and math and then the least favourite would have to be science."

He also spoke fondly of the social aspect of school, expressing how many people, including himself, miss the connections and experiences forged during those formative years.

Back then, Sidney Crosby had no idea he would be so influential in hockey one day. After one and half decades, he is one of the best players to don the Penguins jersey.

