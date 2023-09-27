NHL Metropolitan Division 2023/24 Predictions: Can the Hurricanes successfully defend their crown?

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, hockey fans are eagerly anticipating another exciting year of intense competition within the Metro Division. With several teams making significant changes in the offseason, it's time to project how the standings might shape up.

Projecting the 2023-24 NHL Metro Division Standings: A Look Ahead

8. Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have taken a deliberate step back in their rebuilding process. With a new General Manager at the helm and a focus on selling assets in the offseason, the Flyers are planning for a challenging season. Their priority is to develop young talent and accumulate assets for the future.

7. New York Islanders

Despite the late addition of Bo Horvat at the trade deadline and having the talented Ilya Sorokin in net, the New York Islanders might find it difficult to keep pace with the competition this season. They failed to make significant offseason moves to bolster their roster, potentially leaving them on the outside looking in.

6. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are a team with potential. If key players like Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau remain healthy and the highly-touted prospect Francesco Fantilli lives up to expectations, the Blue Jackets could become legitimate contenders in the division.

5. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals added some intriguing depth pieces in the offseason. However, they still have significant weaknesses on the defensive end. If they can address these issues and maintain their offensive prowess, they should be competitive in the Metro Division.

4. New York Rangers

The New York Rangers boast a lethal offense and arguably the top goaltender in the NHL. However, questions about team chemistry linger. If they can overcome these concerns, they have the potential to make a deep playoff run.

3. Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are a deep and talented team, but they face the challenge of regrouping after a disappointing playoff exit. If they can regain their form and consistency, they should be a force to be reckoned with in the NHL Metro Division.

2. Pittsburgh Penguins

Under the leadership of General Manager Kyle Dubas, the Pittsburgh Penguins have undergone a transformation. The addition of Erik Karlsson and other key pieces has revitalized their roster. If Tristan Jarry can meet expectations in goal, the Penguins are poised to contend for the NHL Stanley Cup.

1. New Jersey Devils

The top spot in the Metro Division goes to the New Jersey Devils. Their youth movement has finally come to fruition, with the Hughes brothers anchoring both the front and back end. The addition of Timo Meier for a full season provides an extra boost, making them a legitimate NHL Stanley Cup contender.

The 2023-24 Metro Division promises to be highly competitive, with several teams vying for playoff spots and a shot at the Stanley Cup. While the New Jersey Devils hold the top spot in our projections, hockey is known for its unpredictability, and anything can happen over the course of an NHL season. Fans can look forward to an exciting season filled with thrilling matchups and intense rivalries.