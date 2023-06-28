NHL Mock Draft: Picking every team 1-32 in the deepest draft class in history

The 2023 NHL Draft is an exciting time for hockey fans, as teams have the opportunity to select the next generation of talent.

The class of 2023 has already been heralded as one of the deepest draft classes in NHL history, but where will each player land on Wednesday night?

#1 Chicago Blackhawks - Connor Bedard (Regina/WHL)

Easy money. Connor Bedard is the perfect pick for the Chicago Blackhawks at #1 overall in the NHL draft due to his exceptional skill set, hockey IQ and versatility.

His ability to impact the game offensively and defensively makes him an ideal choice to lead the team into a new era.

#2 Anaheim Ducks - Adam Fantilli (Michigan/NCAA)

The Anaheim Ducks should select Adam Fantilli at #2 in the NHL draft because of his elite combination of size, skill and potential.

Fantilli's dynamic offensive abilities and strong two-way game make him a highly coveted prospect who can have a significant impact on the Ducks' future success.

#3 Columbus Blue Jackets - Leo Carlsson (Orebro/SWE)

The Columbus Blue Jackets should choose Leo Carlsson at #3 in the draft due to his exceptional offensive prowess, hockey sense and ability to control the game.

Carlsson's reliable play and potential for growth make him a valuable asset for the Blue Jackets' future.

#4 San Jose Sharks - Will Smith (USA)

The San Jose Sharks should select Will Smith at #4 in the draft because of his outstanding offensive skills, playmaking abilities and hockey intelligence.

Smith's ability to create scoring opportunities and contribute on special teams make him an exciting prospect for the Sharks' forward group.

#5 Montreal Canadiens - Ryan Leonard (USA)

The Montreal Canadiens should choose Ryan Leonard at #5 in the draft due to his exceptional goal-scoring ability, speed and versatility.

Leonard's offensive instincts and ability to excel in different situations make him a valuable addition to the Canadiens' forward lineup.

Drafting picks 6-32 in the 2023 NHL Draft

#6 Arizona Coyotes - Dalibor Dvorsky (AIK/SWE)

#7 Philadelphia Flyers - Matvei Michkov (Sochi/KHL)

#8 Washington Capitals - Zach Benson (Winnipeg/WHL)

#9 Detroit Red Wings - David Reinbacher (Kloten/SWISS)

#10 St. Louis Blues - Tom Willander (Rogle Jr./SWE)

#11 Vancouver Canucks - Nate Danielson (Brandon/WHL)

#12 Arizona Coyotes - Axel Sandin Pellikka (Skelleftea Jr./SWE)

#13 Buffalo Sabres - Matthew Wood (UCONN/NCAA)

#14 Pittsburgh Penguins - Oliver Moore (USA)

#15 Nashville Predators - Colby Barlow (Owen Sound/OHL)

#16 Calgary Flames - Gabriel Perreault (USA)

#17 Detroit Red Wings - Otto Stenberg (Frolunda Jr./SWE)

#18 Winnipeg Jets - Dmitri Simishev (Yaroslavl/RUS)

#19 Chicago Blackhawks - Samuel Honzek (Vancouver/WHL)

#20 Seattle Kraken - Daniil But (Yaroslavl/RUS)

#21 Minnesota Wild - Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw/WHL)

#22 Philadelphia Flyers - Calum Ritchie (Oshawa/OHL)

#23 New York Rangers - Quentin Musty (Sudbury/OHL)

#24 Nashville Predators - Oliver Bonk (London/OHL)

#25 St. Louis Blues - David Edstrom (Frolunda Jr./SWE)

#26 San Jose Sharks - Eduard Sale (Brno/CZE)

#27 Colorado Avalanche - Andrew Cristall (Kelowna/WHL)

#28 Toronto Maple Leafs - Ethan Gauthier (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

#29 St. Louis Blues - Gavin Brindley (Michigan/NCAA)

#30 Carolina Hurricanes - Michael Hrabel (Omaha)

#31 Colorado Avalanche - Charlie Stremel (WIsconsin/NCAA)

#32 Vegas Golden Knights - Anton Wahlberg (Malmo Jr./SWE)

