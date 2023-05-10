NHL Mock Draft: Where will Michkov fall after the NHL Draft Lottery? 

With the 2023 NHL Draft rapidly approaching, it's time to take a look at the top NHL prospects available and which teams are likely to select them. After jumping from the third spot to the first, the Chicago Blackhawks look to have the pick of a lifetime in Connor Bedard.

NHL Mock Draft 2023- 5/9

#1 Connor Bedard, F, Regina (WHL) Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard is an elite talent and the clear front-runner for the 2023 NHL Draft. His dynamic playmaking abilities, high hockey IQ, and exceptional scoring touch make him a game-changer. The Blackhawks have their future in Bedard.

#2 Adam Fantilli, F, University of Michigan (NCAA) Anaheim Ducks

Adam Fantilli is a highly skilled and versatile player, known for his exceptional offensive abilities and ability to play in all situations. His size and strength allow him to dominate in puck battles, while his creativity and vision make him a threat in the offensive zone. Fantilli is not a bad consolation prize for the Ducks.

#3 Leo Carlsson, F, Orebro HK (SHL) Columbus Blue Jackets

Leo Carlsson is a highly skilled forward with excellent offensive instincts, speed, and a strong two-way game. His ability to create plays, finish scoring chances, and contribute defensively make him a valuable asset. Columbus needs NHL ready talent, and Carlsson provides that.

#4 Matvei Michkov, F, HK Sochi (KHL) San Jose Sharks

Despite announcing that he will remain in Russia for next season, the Sharks would be crazy to pass on Michkov. Matvei Michkov is an elite offensive talent with incredible scoring abilities, including a deadly shot and exceptional hands. His quick acceleration, high hockey IQ, and creativity make him a game-changer. The Sharks should be able to secure one of the top-talents in the NHL draft.

#5 Will Smith, F, USNTDP Montreal Canadiens

Will Smith is a highly skilled forward with exceptional speed, agility, and a high hockey IQ. His ability to create scoring chances with his excellent vision, stickhandling skills, and shot make him a game-changer.

#6 Oliver Moore, F, USNTDP Arizona Coyotes

Oliver Moore is a dynamic forward with excellent skating abilities, speed, and a nose for the net. His ability to create offense in tight spaces, finish scoring chances, and contribute defensively make him a well-rounded player. Moore would be a fun player that the Coyotes could build around.

#7 Eduard Sale, F, Brno (CZH) Philadelphia Flyers

Eduard Sale is a talented forward with excellent offensive skills, including a quick release, accurate shot, and playmaking abilities. His ability to read the game, anticipate plays, and create scoring chances make him a valuable asset. The Flyers, in particular, could benefit from his scoring touch and potential to become a top-six forward.

#8 Zach Benson, F, Winnipeg (WHL) Washington Capitals

Benson probably won’t fall this far, but the Capitals would gladly take the talented forward. Benson has excellent skating abilities. His ability to create plays with his vision and stickhandling skills, finish scoring chances, and play a responsible defensive game make him a well-rounded player. The Capitals need NHL level prospect talent, and Benson would provide that.

#9 Dalibor Dvorsky, F, AIK (SHL) Detroit Red Wings

Dalibor Dvorsky is a dynamic forward with excellent speed, agility, and a high hockey IQ. His ability to create offense with his vision, playmaking skills, and scoring touch make him a game-changer. The Red Wings would benefit in the long run from selecting Dvorsky if he fell to them.

#10 Andrew Cristall, F, Kelowna (WHL) St. Louis Blues

Andrew Cristall is a skilled forward with excellent hands, quickness, and a high hockey IQ. His ability to create scoring chances, finish plays, and play a responsible defensive game make him a valuable asset. Cristall could be the centerpiece for the Blues massive NHL draft haul.

