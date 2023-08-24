NHL MVP: Predicting 5 superstars with best shot at winning major honor in 2023/24 season

The Hart Trophy is handed out to the NHL's best player of the season. Entering each season, a handful of players have a realistic shot of winning MVP.

In the past seasons, a few unpredicted players have performed incredibly and won the major honor.

But, heading into the 2023-24 NHL season, there are five players who are the favorites to win the award for the most valuable player.

#5. Auston Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs superstar has already won the Hart Trophy in 2022, in an incredible season when he scored 60 goals.

Last season saw a drop from his usual form as he dealt with a nagging injury. But, when healthy, Matthews has repeatedly proven that he can take over a game by the scruff.

If he can replicate his 2022 form, there's no reason why the center wouldn't be a frontrunner for the MVP this upcoming season.

#4. Matthew Tkachuk

The Florida Panthers' winger has been one of the standout names in the league for a few years. But he has yet to win the Hart Trophy himself. Last season, Tkachuk was one of the three finalists to land the major honor.

Recording 123 points in 79 games, Tkachuk was a big reason why Florida made the playoffs and made a run for the Stanley Cup. If Connor McDavid didn't mark a historic season, he likely would've run away as MVP.

#3. Nathan MacKinnon

The Avalanche star center has never won the Hart Trophy, and at some point in his career, it seems like he has to.

MacKinnon is widely regarded as one of the best at his position. Last season, he piled on 111 points in 71 games. The 2013 first-overall pick was always destined for big things. Now 27, it's likely that he'll grow from strength to strength as he enters a player's prime years.

If his exploits can help Colorado make a deep playoff run, MacKinnon will surely be in the running to be the NHL's newest MVP.

#2. Leon Draisaitl

The alternative captain for the Edmonton Oilers has fast developed into a point-scoring machine.

Last year, Draisaitl had a career year with 128 points in 80 games. The year prior, he had another 100+ point season. The German is part of one of the most dominant duos the league has ever seen alongside McDavid, who seems to be his biggest competitor when it comes to winning the award.

#1. Connor McDavid

At this point, entering every single NHL season, Connor McDavid is a favorite to win the MVP award.

McDavid scored 64 goals and put up 153 points to round out a historic outing last season. Although voter fatigue is a genuine concern when electing the league MVP, another 150+ point season from the Oilers captain could change the narrative altogether.

