NHL no-trade clause: How is it different from no-movement clause?

In the NHL, one common contractual provision that often garners attention is the no-trade clause. However, it is important to distinguish between a no-trade clause and a no-movement clause, as they have distinct implications for player transactions.

A no-trade clause, also known as an NTC, is a contractual provision that grants a player the right to veto or block a potential trade to another team. When a player possesses a no-trade clause, the team is required to seek the player's consent before completing any trade involving them.

This provision provides players with a degree of control over their career path and allows them to have a say in potential trades that could uproot them from their current team.

On the other hand, a no-movement clause, referred to as an NMC, goes a step further than a no-trade clause. In addition to veto trades, a no-movement clause prevents a team from placing the player on waivers, demoting them to the minors, or exposing them to the NHL expansion draft without the player's consent.

Essentially, a player with a no-movement clause has a higher level of protection against being moved or reassigned by the team.

While both clauses provide some level of control and stability for the player, there are key differences between the two. A no-trade clause allows a player to potentially accept a trade to a preferred destination, while a no-movement clause ensures the player cannot be moved or reassigned without their permission.

It is worth noting that the presence of these clauses can vary from contract to contract, and not all players have them.

What is the NHL record for the Ironman streak?

Currently, the NHL's Ironman title is held by Phil Kessel, a forward for the Vegas Golden Knights. Kessel has displayed remarkable durability and consistency by playing in an incredible 1,064 consecutive regular-season games. The Ironman streak only includes regular-season games and playoff appearances are not taken into account.

Kessel's impressive streak began on October 31, 2009, when he played for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since then, he has been incredibly consistent, rarely missing a game due to injury, illness, or suspension.

On October 25, 2022, Kessel surpassed Keith Yandle's record of 989 consecutive games, officially becoming the NHL's Ironman. He later reached the milestone of 1,000 games on November 17 of that year, solidifying his place in hockey history.

An interesting moment occurred in March 2022 when Kessel was playing for the Arizona Coyotes. His wife was in labor, but Kessel decided to play in the game and even took a shift before promptly leaving to catch a private jet and witness the birth.

Despite this exceptional circumstance, Kessel has maintained his commitment to never missing a game due to injury, illness, or suspension.

