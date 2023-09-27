NHL Pacific Division 2023/24 Predictions: Can the LA Kings be the best team in the NHL?

The 2023-24 NHL season in the Pacific Division is poised to bring a mix of challenges and surprises as teams strive for supremacy. Let's take a closer look at our projected standings and the reasons behind them:

Predicting the 2023-24 NHL Pacific Division Standings: A Season of Transformation

8. San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks find themselves at the bottom of our projected standings. Despite a disappointing performance last year, the Sharks did not make significant offseason acquisitions to bolster their roster. As a result, they could face another challenging season, potentially being a contender for the top overall NHL draft pick.

7. Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames, with their talented pieces, enter a season of change with a new coach and GM. The potential regression of key player Jacob Markstrom could pose a significant hurdle. The Flames may be on the verge of a rebuild as they navigate these transitions.

6. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have shown flashes of talent but have struggled to put it all together consistently. Despite their potential, they face challenges in translating their talent into on-ice success. The Canucks must address these issues to climb higher in the standings.

5. Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks possess a potent offense led by Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson. However, their depth issues could hinder their overall performance. They will need to address these concerns to remain competitive in the Pacific Division.

4. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers boast two of the league's brightest stars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. However, questions loom about their goaltending, with Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner tasked with carrying the load. The Oilers may struggle to compete without a stronger netminding presence.

3. Seattle Kraken

Expectations are high for the Seattle Kraken after their playoff appearance and series win last year. However, they missed out on big free-agent signings in the offseason. The Kraken's focus remains on building a competitive team as they continue to develop their roster.

2. Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights had to pay the "Cup tax" last year, but they still boast a deep and talented core. With their sights set on a repeat performance, they are strong contenders in the NHL Pacific Division.

1. Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings secured the top spot in our projections. They made a significant move by trading for Pierre-Luc Dubois, enhancing an already formidable offense. The only potential Achilles heel for the Kings may be their goaltending, with Pheonix Copley and Cam Talbot facing high expectations.

In conclusion, the 2023-24 NHL season in the NHL Pacific Division promises to be a fascinating journey filled with transformations and challenges. While the Los Angeles Kings lead our projections, the dynamic nature of hockey ensures that surprises will abound as teams vie for playoff berths and championship glory.