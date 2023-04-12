NHL Playoff Race: Which teams can qualify on final day of regular season?

The NHL playoff races are coming down to the wire. Most playoff games are set, but some will have to rely on the final day of games to determine who plays who.

On that note, let’s take a look at each playoff race ahead of the final day of the NHL regular season:

Every NHL playoff race entering final few games of season

#1 Race for the Metro

With one game remaining for each team, the Carolina Hurricanes are one point up on the New Jersey Devils for the race for the NHL's Metro division title. The winner will play one of the Wild Cards.

The Hurricanes have a tougher matchup, as they play a Panthers team fighting for playoff seeding, while the Devils take on the Washington Capitals.

#2 Race for Eastern Conference Wild Cards

The Panthers, Islanders and Penguins have been battling it out all week. The Penguins lost in regulation to the Chicago Blackhawks after being given a gift by the Washington Capitals a day earlier in an upset over the Islanders.

The Islanders now hold the advantage over the Penguins for the final spot. The Islanders play the Canadiens in their final game, while the Penguins take on the Blue Jackets. The Panthers have already locked up a spot but could clinch the first wild card spot with a win over the Hurricanes

#3 Race for the Central

The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars are in a dead heat for the NHL's Central division title.

The winner of the title will play Seattle Kraken in the first round. The Avalanche have a point advantage over the Stars. The Avalanche play the Jets in their final game, while the Stars take on the St. Louis Blues.

#4 Race for the Pacific

Finally, the West is as wild as ever, as the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights are tied with 107 points apiece.

The Oilers have won 13 of their last 14 games and play the San Jose Sharks in their final game. The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Seattle Kraken. The Golden Knights have the tie breaker and will clinch the title with a win over the Kraken.

#5 Race for top spot in Western Conference

The winter of the Pacific will likely win the top spot in the NHL Western Conference as well. However, there's still an outside chance that if the Golden Knights and the Oilers lose their final games and the Colorado Avalanche win theirs, the Avalanche could be the top seed in the Western Conference and play the Winnipeg Jets.

