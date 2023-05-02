NHL Playoffs 2023 Round 1: Which teams got eliminated?

Round 1 of the NHL playoffs came to an end on Monday with the New Jersey Devils defeating the New York Rangers to book their berth for the second round. The Rangers became the eighth team in the competition to be eliminated in Round 1.

Round 1 of the NHL playoffs displayed how different postseason hockey is from the regular season. In the first round, fans witnessed some incredible comebacks as well as some unexpected eliminations.

The competition has now been reduced from eighteen teams to the top eight, who will compete in Round 2 on Tuesday. Below are the teams that were knocked out in the first round.

NHL Playoffs: Teams eliminated in Round 1

#1- Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Five

The Winnipeg Jets were the Western Conference's second Wild Card team entering the playoffs. They took on the Vegas Golden Knights. The Jets were unable to overcome the Knights and lost the series in Game 5.

#2- New York Islanders

Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders - Game Six

The New York Islanders qualified for the 2023 NHL playoffs after finishing first in the Eastern Conference Wild Card region. The Islanders were eliminated in Game 6 by the Carolina Hurricanes.

#3- Minnesota Wild

Dallas Stars v Minnesota Wild - Game Six

The Round 1 series between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars was one of the most physically intense. The Wild started the series on a high note, winning their first game, but collapsed as the series progressed. In Game 6, the Stars eliminated the Wild.

#4- Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Six

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs met again in the NHL playoffs, just as they did the previous year. This time, the odds favored the Leafs, and they defeated the Bolts in Game 6 to advance to the second round for the first time in 19 years.

#5- Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings - Game Six

The matchups between the LA Kings and the Edmonton Oilers were fought neck to neck. The series featured a total of three overtime thrillers. The Edmonton Oilers eliminated the LA Kings in Game 6.

#6- Boston Bruins

Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Seven

After finishing a record-breaking season, the Boston Bruins progressed to the NHL playoffs. The Bruins were firm favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season. However, they went on to blow a 3-1 lead and lose to the Florida Panthers in Game 7, resulting in one of the biggest upsets in NHL history.

#7- Colorado Avalanche

Seattle Kraken v Colorado Avalanche - Game Seven

The Colorado Avalanche were locked up against the Seattle Kraken in the first round. The Kraken entered the playoffs for the first time in their franchise history and eliminated the reigning champions in Game 7.

#8- New York Rangers

As mentioned above, the New York Rangers lost a tense series in Game 7 to the New Jersey Devils. Game 7 didn't go at all to plan as they lost 4-0.

