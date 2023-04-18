NHL Playoffs: Top performers from Game 1, ft. Anze Kopitar & Jake Oettinger

There were many top performers on the opening night of the NHL playoffs - featuring four games - on Monday.

So, which five players took center stage in the four-game opening night of the NHL Playoffs?

NHL: Monday's Top Game 1 Performers

#1 Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

1 goal, 3 assists, 51% on faceoffs

The longtime King was the best player on night one of the NHL playoffs. Kopitar not only tallied four points, the most of any player, but also came up huge in the biggest moment of the game.

With less than 20 seconds to go, he jumped on a loose puck in the crease and tied the game at three apiece.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet KOPITAR TIES IT WITH 16 SECONDS LEFT 🤯🤯 KOPITAR TIES IT WITH 16 SECONDS LEFT 🤯🤯 https://t.co/aC33iDqgUX

The Kings went on to complete the comeback in overtime and steal one from the Edmonton Oilers in Alberta.

#2 Tyler Bertuzzi, Boston Bruins

2 assists, 2 hits

Tyler Bertuzzi was added to the Bruins lineup for depth scoring and physicality. He provided both in Monday's 3-1 Bruins win. He started things off with a bang, delivering a beautiful no-look pass to David Pastrnak to open the scoring in the first period.

Bertuzzi added another primary assist on the third Boston goal, getting the puck on net before Jake DeBrusk was able to dive and poke it in.

Oh...and he also did this:

#3 Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars/ Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Yes, both goaltenders share this honor. In their double-overtime thriller, both goalies stood on their heads. Stopping a combined 97 of 102 shots, they kept the game going long into the night.

This double save from Oettinger took away a sure goal that even had the Wild beginning to clear the bench in celebration.

ESPN @espn Jake Oettinger with an unbelievable double save Jake Oettinger with an unbelievable double save‼️ 😳 https://t.co/RZH9NcDwdp

At the other end, Gustavsson found a way to keep the game going in the third period and both sessions of OT. The 24-year-old stopped a whopping 29 shots in the third period and first overtime.

Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights @HockeyDaily365



#mnwild Gustavsson teams up with Merrill and Middleton to keep the puck out of the net on the Dallas power play Gustavsson teams up with Merrill and Middleton to keep the puck out of the net on the Dallas power play#mnwild https://t.co/Sn9spJUOzC

In the end, it was Gustavsson who got the last laugh, as the Wild scored the game-winner in double overtime and took Game 1 in Dallas.

#4 Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

31 saves on 32 shots (.969%)

Linus Ullmark was the best goalie during the NHL regular season. He had to be great in Game 1, too.

Ullmark was repeatedly tested by a motivated Florida Panthers team. While the Bruins struggled to get much going offensively, Ullmark held his ground. He made each and every save he should have made, and he made them look way too easy.

Yet another win meant yet another goalie hug for Boston.

NHL @NHL What's better than a SwayMark goalie hug? A #StanleyCup Playoffs SwayMark goalie hug. 🥹 What's better than a SwayMark goalie hug? A #StanleyCup Playoffs SwayMark goalie hug. 🥹 https://t.co/gGOKdSgnPJ

#5 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

2 goals, 63% on faceoffs

It's a safe bet that one of Edmonton's dynamic duo will end up on any NHL top performers list. On Monday night, it was Leon Draisaitl.

Draisaitl opened the scoring just seven minutes into Game 1, as LA somehow left him all alone in the low slot. The puck found him, and he found the back of the net.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Leon Draisaitl gets the party started in Edmonton! 🕺 Leon Draisaitl gets the party started in Edmonton! 🕺 https://t.co/u5aDcMevM6

The big center added another tally midway through the third period and effectively put the game away for the Oilers. Draisaitl also went 19-30 on the faceoff dot in the game.

What a night in the NHL playoffs.

