NHL Power Rankings 2023/24: Kraken outshine Golden Knights in Winter Classic, Penguins looking to bounce back and more for Week 13

After last week's NHL power rankings discussed each team's leading scorer, we thought about taking a different approach with this week's rankings. Instead of providing tidbits of all 32 teams' recent performances, we only dive into the details for the top 16 teams and use the remaining space to break some league-wide statistics.

Below, readers will find out who the hottest and coldest teams are, which clubs have scored the most goals, and who has the worst goal differential numbers in the NHL.

Afterward, we will rank teams from 17 to 32 and then discuss how the top 16 teams in the NHL are doing.

NHL Power Rankings 2023/24 Statistics

Hottest NHL Teams

Boston Bruins (four wins)

Carolina Hurricanes (four wins)

Florida Panthers (five wins)

Seattle Kraken (five wins)

Edmonton Oilers (six wins)

Coldest NHL Teams

Philadelphia Flyers (two losses)

St. Louis Blues (two losses

Anaheim Ducks (two losses)

Chicago Blackhawks (two losses)

Minnesota Wild (three losses)

San Jose Sharks (nine losses)

Highest-scoring NHL Teams

Carolina Hurricanes - 130 goals

Dallas Stars - 131 goals

Detroit Red Wings - 137 goals

Colorado Avalanche - 139 goals

Vancouver Canucks - 142 goals

Worst Goal Differential in the NHL

Montreal Canadiens (minus-22)

Columbus Blue Jackets (minus-24)

Anaheim Ducks (minus-29)

Chicago Blackhawks (minus-53)

San Jose Sharks (minus-80)

NHL Power Rankings 2023/24: Bottom 16

32.) San Jose Sharks

31.) Chicago Blackhawks

30.) Anaheim Ducks

29.) Ottawa Senators

28.) Columbus Blue Jackets

27.) Buffalo Sabres

26.) Minnesota Wild

25.) Montreal Canadiens

24.) Calgary Flames

23.) St. Louis Blues

22.) Seattle Kraken

21.) Edmonton Oilers

20.) Detroit Red Wings

19.) Pittsburgh Penguins

18.) Arizona Coyotes

17.) New Jersey Devils

NHL Power Rankings 2023/24: Top 16 Teams

16.) Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning may have a winning record, 18-16-5, but these haven't been easy victories and the team is struggling overall with a goal differential of minus-eight. However, whether or not the club makes the playoffs will not affect Nikita Kocherov's mission to recapture the Art Ross Trophy.

15.) Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals crack the top 16 despite going 4-3-3 in their last 10 games. However, Alex Ovechkin recently scored again and could be one of those players to watch in the New Year, as he's skilled enough to lead the team through a resurgence.

14.) Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators are one of those silent contenders in the Western Conference, where no one pays attention to them until they appear on the schedule. Considering the team retooled the lineup last summer, the veterans could spark some upsets down the stretch.

13.) Philadelphia Flyers

After celebrating John Tortorella's 1,500th game behind the bench, the Philadelphia Flyers dropped their next two contests but still maintain a top playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division thanks to early successes in 2023-24.

12.) Toronto Maple Leafs

After paying Ilya Samsonov to stop pucks, the Russian goalie recently got placed on waivers, leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs goal crease to Martin Jones. As Stanley Cup contenders, finding a goalie to lead them to the promised land may be the Achilles heel of the Original Six franchise.

11.) New York Islanders

Interestingly, the New York Islanders are the highest-ranked team in the NHL, with a minus-goal differential, which is surprising considering they have one of the best goalies in the league, Ilya Sorokin, in net. Realistically, the Islanders may find regular-season success but are not built for a deep playoff run.

10.) Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings

Although they are close to following out of the top 10, the Los Angeles Kings are one of the most complete teams in the NHL, whether it's superb goaltending, shutdown defensemen, or elite goal-scoring. They remain a difficult opponent every night, although no one is banking on them winning it all.

9.) Carolina Hurricanes

Despite not getting wins away from their home rink, the Carolina Hurricanes put some dark days behind them and are currently 6-1-3 in their last 10, with a solid stretch probably saving Rod Brind'Amour's job. Although they struggle to meet preseason expectations, it's still early.

8.) Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers continue to defy the odds and remain a top team in the Eastern Conference. It's not a huge surprise since they have been building towards this for years and recently competed for the Stanley Cup, but seeing them in this spot is unusual.

7.) Dallas Stars

Despite losing their top goalie, Jake Oettinger, the Dallas Stars haven't skipped a beat with Scott Wedgewood between the pipes. So far, everything is going according to plan, which means they are still considered Stanley Cup contenders at almost the halfway mark.

6.) Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights

The defending Stanley Cup champions are reeling. Before the Winter Classic, they lost four of five games, and then they got pumped in the outdoor game by their expansion brother, the Seattle Kraken. Although the season is far from over, it's better to get these slumps out of the way now instead of April or May.

5.) Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets just swept a home-and-home with the Minnesota Wild and continue to press their opponents for the top spot in the Central Division. Although no one expected it, the Jets are a top-five team in the NHL.

4.) Colorado Avalanche

Despite a couple of duds on the schedule, including recently blowing a 4-0 lead to the Arizona Coyotes, the Colorado Avalanche is still one of the top teams in the Western Conference and keeps firing on all cylinders; all roads will eventually lead through Denver.

3.) Vancouver Canucks

After beginning the season as one of the best teams, the Vancouver Canucks went into a slump and dropped in the standings. However, they are one of the hottest teams right now, and their recent streak propelled them to the top of the Western Conference.

2.) New York Rangers

The New York Rangers begin 2024 as the top team in the NHL, the same place they found themselves 30 years ago when they ended a 54-year championship drought with a Stanley Cup. Coincidence?

1.) Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are undefeated (4-0-0) after the Christmas break and are finally getting some other players stepping up to score. Although they have faced a ton of adversity this season, they remain the top team in the Eastern Conference and the NHL.