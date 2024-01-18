NHL Power Rankings 2023/24: Oilers, Panthers, Kraken, and Jets secure historic win streaks, but was it enough to alter the rankings in Week 15?

Since Week 14's NHL power rankings, several teams have gone on season-altering win streaks, with only the Edmonton Oilers keeping their streak alive at 11 games heading into Thursday.

All but three teams have reached the halfway point of their seasons, which is now only two weeks away from the NHL All-Star Game. This means most franchises most likely know what their plans are heading into the Mar. 8 trade deadline.

However, before we get ahead, it's time to rerank the teams and see what has changed over the past week.

NHL Power Rankings 2023/24 Statistics

Hottest NHL Teams

Tampa Bay Lightning (three wins)

Detroit Red Wings (three wins)

Philadelphia Flyers (four wins)

Calgary Flames (four wins)

Edmonton Oilers (11 wins)

Coldest NHL Teams

New Jersey Devils (two losses)

Seattle Kraken (two losses)

Toronto Maple Leafs (three losses)

New York Islanders (three losses)

Highest-scoring NHL Teams

Toronto Maple Leafs - 150 goals

Detroit Red Wings - 158 goals

Dallas Stars - 160 goals

Vancouver Canucks - 168 goals

Colorado Avalanche - 170 goals

Worst Goal Differential in the NHL

Montreal Canadiens (-27)

Columbus Blue Jackets (-31)

Anaheim Ducks (-39)

Chicago Blackhawks (-60)

San Jose Sharks (-94)

NHL Power Rankings 2023/24: Bottom 16

32.) San Jose Sharks

31.) Chicago Blackhawks

30.) Ottawa Senators

29.) Anaheim Ducks

28.) Columbus Blue Jackets

27.) Minnesota Wild

26.) Buffalo Sabres

25.) St. Louis Blues

24.) Montreal Canadiens

23.) Arizona Coyotes

22.) Seattle Kraken

21.) Calgary Flames

20.) New Jersey Devils

19.) New York Islanders

18.) Washington Capitals

17.) Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL Power Rankings 2023/24: Top 16 Teams

16.) Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning were not projected to be a wild card team, but missing their star goalie for a chunk of the season set them back. They appear to be still recovering and playing mediocre hockey.

15.) Nashville Predators

As one of the more consistent teams in the league, the Nashville Predators haven't taken any strides to improve their place in the standings but haven't lost their place in the Western Conference wild-card race either.

14.) Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers

After a poor start, the Edmonton Oilers are statistically the best team in the NHL since Chuck Knoblauch took over on Nov. 12, 2023, going 21-6-0. Hopefully, this team hasn't peaked too early because the expectations for a championship are high.

13.) Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are blowing too many leads lately and rely too much on particular stars to carry the attack every night. Now, head coach Sheldon Keefe is on the hot seat in Toronto.

12.) Los Angeles Kings

At the beginning of the season, the Los Angeles Kings looked almost unstoppable. However, the tide has turned, and now the team can't seem to score enough goals to win games. They are now in danger of dropping into the Western Conference wild-card race.

11.) Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are another surprising team this season, hanging around the playoff picture despite producing a 9-9-2 record since Patrick Kane joined on Dec. 5, 2023.

Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes

As goaltender injuries pile up across the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes have lost both starting netminders in 2023-24, with Pyotr Kochetkov now in concussion protocol. To salvage this season, the team better acquire another starter or risk dropping out of the playoff race.

9.) Philadelphia Flyers

The streaky Philadelphia Flyers continue to surprise and are opening up a significant gap for second place in the Metropolitan Division, meaning this year's team may not have to worry about the wild card.

8.) Vegas Golden Knights

Unfortunately, the Vegas Golden Knights lost superstar Jack Eichel, meaning the hits keep coming for a team with one of the worst records (4-5-0) since the Christmas break. Ultimately, defending their championship is getting more complicated with every passing day.

7.) Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars just welcomed back Jake Oettinger, and although he was rusty in his first appearance when he gets going again, the team will continue their quest to win the Central Division title.

6.) Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers lost their nine-game win streak, which pushed them into a tie for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. If fans thought their run to the Stanley Cup was magical, wait until the second half of 2023-24.

5.) New York Rangers

After a season-high four-game losing streak, the New York Rangers have bounced back and are about to start a potential season-defining trip through the Western Conference.

4.) Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche remains one of the top teams in the Western Conference and is one of the top-scoring teams in the NHL, thanks to Nathan MacKinnon chasing his first scoring title.

3.) Boston Bruins

Fans everywhere await the Boston Bruins to stumble and fall from their porch atop the Atlantic Division. However, the team continues to handle any obstacles in their path, with one regulation loss since the Christmas break.

2.) Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have been 14-3-3 since the beginning of December and just had four players voted into the upcoming NHL All-Star Game, on top of head coach Rick Tocchet leading the Pacific Division team at the event.

1.) Winnipeg Jets

Since returning from Christmas, the Winnipeg Jets have been nearly unbeatable, earning a 9-1-1 record in 11 games and vaulting to the top of the NHL standings for the first time in franchise history.