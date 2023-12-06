NHL Power Rankings 2023/24: Oilers rebound continues, Patrick Kane's comeback and more for Week 9

After nine weeks, most NHL teams have played 22 to 25 games, accounting for about a quarter of their season. As many NHL fans know, there have been many shocking surprises thus far, with several teams performing better or worse than initially projected.

Right now, the Edmonton Oilers are rolling, with Connor McDavid heating up after a slow start. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild have done a complete 180 after a recent coaching coach, and there are three teams, the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Vegas Golden Knights, all vying for the top spot in the NHL.

Having said that, let's catch everyone up with this week's latest power rankings, which have some surprising risers.

32. Chicago Blackhawks

Unfortunately, the Chicago Blackhawks have recently dominated the NHL news cycle for the wrong reasons. Furthermore, the losses are starting to mount, with former first-overall pick Connor Bedard showing frustration since he can't do the job alone. Even though he's been impressive, the Blackhawks as an organization are a mess, and it's been a major talking point across the entire league.

31. Anaheim Ducks

Heading into the 2023-24 NHL season, almost everyone knew that some dark days were ahead for the Anaheim Ducks while their roster matures and prepares them to be contenders again. However, with just four wins in November, it appears the team is not ready to take the next step and will be the favorite to win the NHL Draft Lottery again.

30. Seattle Kraken

Phillipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken came within 60 minutes of playing in the Western Conference Final last year but now find themselves with the third-worst goal differential in the league at minus-22. Ultimately, the 2023-24 NHL season should have been a significant stepping stone towards a deeper playoff run. Still, the latest expansion team finds itself in an unexpected fight to possibly make the playoffs.

29. San Jose Sharks

After a historically terrible start to the 2023-24 season, the San Jose Sharks are 5-4-1 in their last ten and recently scored a handful of upset victories. Even though they are the only team in the NHL to surrender over 100 goals, the Sharks are not losing at the same rate they did in October.

28. Buffalo Sabres

As another team with an enormous upside, the Buffalo Sabres came within a point of making the playoffs last year. However, when we fast forward six months later, the club doesn't appear to have the same fire as before, and with two young netminders, they can't keep the puck out of their net.

27. Columbus Blue Jackets

Unsurprisingly, the Columbus Blue Jackets remain at the bottom of the standings with the lowest win percentage in the Eastern Conference. Although no one predicted the team would drastically improve overnight, after the offseason drama surrounding the head coaching position, the team got off on the right foot, and it looks like they still haven't recovered.

26. Ottawa Senators

Mathieu Joseph, Claude Giroux, and Jacob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators

In one of the NHL's most curious cases, the Ottawa Senators find themselves near the bottom of the Eastern Conference despite a roster loaded with talented stars who almost made the playoffs last year. Even though there are many questions surrounding the team, including the future of head coach D.J. Smith, seeing these early results is quite shocking.

25. Edmonton Oilers

As the Stanley Cup favorites by many hockey experts, the Edmonton Oilers struggled while superstar Connor McDavid began the year with an unusual subpar performance. However, McDavid scored 13 points in four games after firing their coach, signaling he was back and ready to right the ship. Whether or not it's too late is the big question.

24. Minnesota Wild

After coming within a few points of winning the Central Division last year, the Minnesota Wild struggled to keep it going in early 2023-24, resulting in a coaching change. Fortunately, they have strung together a few wins but still have some catching up to do before it's too late.

23. Montreal Canadiens

Sadly, the Montreal Canadiens have the worst goal differential (minus-17) in the Eastern Conference, but the kids continue to win games and roll into December with a respectable 11-11-3 record. Although they are not a threat to obtain a playoff spot, they will not win the NHL Draft Lottery, which will be a good thing for the rebuild plans as it continues.

22. New Jersey Devils

Dawson Mercer, Tyler Toffoli, and Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Shockingly, the New Jersey Devils are not competing for the Metropolitan Division title at the moment, and head coach Lindy Ruff has been in the news recently, with several people questioning his job security. Compiling a 5-5-0 record in their last ten games won't help a team once destined to be contenders for the Eastern Conference championship.

21. Calgary Flames

Statistically, the Calgary Flames had an impressive November with an 8-4-2 record, which helped erase the sting of a poor showing in October. Although management will not tear it down and rebuild, this year's club is surviving nightly, a trend that won't last all season.

20. Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators made some bold moves in the offseason, and with an elite netminder, Juuse Saros, they should be in the playoff picture. Even though they are 8-2-0 in their last ten games, that recent streak only brought them to 13-12-0 on the year, which seems relatively low for a team structured to take a step forward.

19. Washington Capitals

Interestingly, Alex Ovechkin sits 67 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's goal record, but he's barely scoring this year, and without Nicklas Backstrom, the Washington Capitals are struggling. Despite a respectable 12-8-2 record, they are among the worst teams in the Eastern Conference with a minus-13 goal differential.

18. Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins recently celebrated the franchise's first goalie goal, but realistically, that's been the highlight of their entire campaign thus far. Considering their aging core is not performing like a decade ago, the changes in the offseason haven't altered the franchise's future, which would miss the playoffs (again) if the season ended today.

17. New York Islanders

Statistically, the New York Islanders have one of the best goalies in the NHL, Ilya Sorokin, but they do not provide him enough offense to win more games. Although everyone knew the club's weaknesses going into the season, the Islanders don't appear to be contenders despite what the record (10-7-7) says.

16. Tampa Bay Lightning

Surprisingly, the Tampa Bay Lightning survived the absence of Andrei Vasilevskiy for two months. Still, even with their All-Star goalie back, they finally appear to be an average team these days. Although they look dominant one night, other nights, they are outplayed and easily outscored.

15. St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues blew it up last year and retooled the lineup, only to perform the same they did last year early on. Unless the bounces go their way or the goalies stand on their heads, the Blues will struggle to remain in the playoff picture with an uneven performance thus far.

14. Toronto Maple Leafs

John Klingberg, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Realistically, Toronto is one of the world's toughest hockey markets. Interestingly, they are just starting to realize their beloved Maple Leafs are not as good as their payroll indicts. Their superstars continue to mask several problems, including the inability to secure wins in regulation.

13. Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are hot one minute and cold the next. Currently, they are on another mini-win streak, but that comes after losing a couple in a row. Unfortunately, for the fan base, they continue to bounce around the standings without creating any separation from the other teams who are just a point or two behind them.

12. Carolina Hurricanes

Interestingly, the Carolina Hurricanes are in an unfamiliar spot, second place in the Metropolitan Division. Even though there is plenty of time to maintain or improve their positioning heading into the NHL playoffs, they are struggling to score and keep the puck out of their net.

11. Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes have defeated the last five Stanley Cup champions in consecutive games and are currently among the NHL's hottest teams. Even though qualifying for the playoff isn't easy, the kids showcase that the sport has a bright future in the desert.

10. Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

Although their campaign has had its fair share of ups and downs, the Florida Panthers appear to be a better team than the one that struggled to qualify for the playoffs in 2022-23. Ultimately, after finishing up their current homestand, they head out for a lengthy West Coast trip, which features a handful of matchups against weaker opponents.

9. Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings appear to be ahead of schedule with their rebuild and are in the running for a top playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. Additionally, they just signed future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane to a one-year deal, so more people will be interested to see how things unfold in the Motor City.

8. Dallas Stars

Considering the Dallas Stars are one of the favorites to win the Western Conference, they are just 5-3-2 lately and have continued to alternate wins and losses since a season-high four-game win streak in mid-November. Given the talent in the lineup, this stretch is just a bump in the road.

7. Winnipeg Jets

Currently, only six teams have at least seven wins in their last ten games; one of them is the Winnipeg Jets, who keep things interesting atop the Central Division standings. As a wildcard team in 2022-23, there's a chance this year's team is headed for a divisional playoff matchup instead.

6. Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks

After being one of the surprise teams through the first 25 games of the season, the Vancouver Canucks are just 4-6-0 in their last ten and are now sitting in third place in the Pacific Division. Hopefully, they can bounce back with an upcoming five-game homestand.

5. Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are clinging to the top spot in the Central Division by three points. After winning seven out of their previous eight contests, they recently faced adversity for the first time with a three-game losing streak.

4. Los Angeles Kings

Surprisingly, the Los Angeles Kings have yet to lose on the road this season, going a perfect 10-0-0, and are currently on the road for another multi-game trip. Quietly, they have the NHL's fifth-best record and are 7-2-1 in their last ten games.

3. Vegas Golden Knights

The reigning Stanley Cup champions continue to win games with Adin Hill's outstanding play. Despite the strong play of their divisional opponents, the Golden Knights are slowly separating themselves from the rest of the crowded Pacific Division.

2. Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins celebrate a home victory.

The Boston Bruins recently suffered their first three-game losing streak of the season but have battled back with three consecutive victories and remain in contention for the best record in the NHL.

1. New York Rangers

New York fans have waited years for the Rangers to take the next step as contenders. This year's team continues to battle and collect victories in high-scoring games, building a comfortable lead in the Metropolitan Division and a top spot in the overall standings.